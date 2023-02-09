Southeast Asia e-Commerce in Automotive Aftermarket Outlook Report 2022-2030 - Rising Demand for Customized Vehicles Boosts Online Sale of Equipment

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia E-Commerce in Automotive Aftermarket Outlook by Component, Channel, Consumer - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia e-commerce in automotive aftermarket has generated $3,819.8 million in 2022, and it is projected to capture $9,184.6 million in 2030, rising at a rate of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030.



The rising penetration of the internet and digitalization, as well as the rising customer awareness on reviewing product details and other advantages of online shopping, fuels the usage of such platforms throughout Southeast Asia.



In addition, the transformation of the automotive aftermarket is ascribed to the rise in the number of VIO and their aging, which are often the cause of road accidents.

Rising Demand for Customized Vehicles Boosts Online Sale of Equipment



The equipment category is projected to experience the fastest growth, at a rate of 12%. It is ascribed to the growing trend of the upgradation of various equipment pieces over time and the stock of a wide range of products on e-commerce platforms.



Rising E-Commerce Purchases of Automotive Electrical Parts



The electrical parts category has captured a major share of the industry. As most of the automobiles on the roads are still ICE variants, starter motors, spark plugs, and electric ignition systems continue to witness high sales and replacement rates.



Thailand Widely Shopping for Automotive Parts Online

Thailand holds the largest share, and it is projected to experience growth at an 11% rate in the future. It is ascribed to the sizable population, increasing disposable income, rising urbanization rate, and expanding vehicle industry in the country due to the presence of numerous OEMs.

Additionally, Malaysia is projected to experience the fastest growth in the industry. Around 508,761 vehicles were sold in the country in 2021, and this advance in the industry directly influences the sale of automotive replacement parts online.

Vietnam also holds a major industry share, ascribed to the presence of various automobile brands, such as Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, and local companies, such as VinFast and Thaco.

Rising DIY Culture Fuels Automotive Aftermarket Parts' Online Sales

The automotive aftermarket is witnessing the rise of the DIY culture due to the growing trend of vehicle customization, with an increasing modification of automobiles by auto enthusiasts.

Traditionally, technicians and maintenance & service facilities have been the major customers for car parts manufacturers; however, in recent years, DIY enthusiasts have gained prominence.

The online mode makes it easy for DIY and DIFM customers to compare products of various companies for compatibility, price, specifications, features, offers, and delivery times.

Company Profiles

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Amazon.com Inc.

eBay Inc.

Carparts2u

Belipart

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Meritor Inc.

Car Mods Australia Pty Ltd.

BU Autoparts

Ubuy Co.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments

4.1 By Component

4.1.1 Engine Parts

4.1.1.1 Pistons and piston rings

4.1.1.2 Engine valves and parts

4.1.1.3 Fuel injection systems and carburetors

4.1.1.4 Powertrain components and others

4.1.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts

4.1.2.1 Gearboxes

4.1.2.2 Wheels

4.1.2.3 Steering systems

4.1.2.4 Axles

4.1.2.5 Clutch assembly systems and others

4.1.3 Suspension and Braking Parts

4.1.3.1 Brake calipers

4.1.3.2 Brake pads

4.1.3.3 Suspension systems

4.1.3.4 Others

4.1.4 Equipment

4.1.4.1 Headlights and lighting components

4.1.4.2 Wiper and washer systems

4.1.4.3 Dashboard instruments

4.1.4.4 Others

4.1.5 Electrical Parts

4.1.5.1 Starter motors

4.1.5.2 Spark plugs

4.1.5.3 Electric ignition systems

4.1.5.4 Batteries and others

4.1.6 Miscellaneous

4.2 By Channel

4.2.1 Third-party retailer

4.2.2 Direct to consumer

4.3 By Consumer

4.3.1 Garage Owners

4.3.2 Mechanics

4.3.3 Spare parts retailers

4.3.4 B2C



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Trends

5.1.1.1 Click-and-mortar retailing

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Convenience offered by online shopping channels

5.1.2.2 Increasing number of DIY customers

5.1.2.3 Growing automotive aftermarket

5.1.2.3.1 Increasing number of VIO

5.1.2.3.2 Increasing average age of vehicles

5.1.2.3.3 Rising number of road accidents

5.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Inability of e-commerce to tend to immediate consumer needs

5.1.4.2 Increasing complexity of vehicles

5.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

5.1.6 Opportunities

5.1.6.1 Increasing number of private-label brands

5.1.6.2 Growing rate of digitization

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6. Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 By Component

6.2.1 Engine Parts, by Component

6.2.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component

6.2.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component

6.2.4 Equipment, by Component

6.2.5 Electrical Parts, by Component

6.3 By Channel

6.4 By Consumer

6.5 By Country



Chapter 7. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Overview

7.2 By Component

7.2.1 Engine Parts, by Component

7.2.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component

7.2.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component

7.2.4 Equipment, by Component

7.2.5 Electrical Parts, by Component

7.3 By Channel

7.4 By Consumer



Chapter 8. Thailand Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Overview

8.2 By Component

8.2.1 Engine Parts, by Component

8.2.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component

8.2.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component

8.2.4 Equipment, by Component

8.2.5 Electrical Parts, by Component

8.3 By Channel

8.4 By Consumer



Chapter 9. Malaysia Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Overview

9.2 By Component

9.2.1 Engine Parts, by Component

9.2.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component

9.2.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component

9.2.4 Equipment, by Component

9.2.5 Electrical Parts, by Component

9.3 By Channel

9.4 By Consumer



Chapter 10. Philippines Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Overview

10.2 By Component

10.2.1 Engine Parts, by Component

10.2.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component

10.2.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component

10.2.4 Equipment, by Component

10.2.5 Electrical Parts, by Component

10.3 By Channel

10.4 By Consumer



Chapter 11. Vietnam Market Size and Forecast

11.1 Overview

11.2 By Component

11.2.1 Engine Parts, by Component

11.2.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component

11.2.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component

11.2.4 Equipment, by Component

11.2.5 Electrical Parts, by Component

11.3 By Channel

11.4 By Consumer



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Other Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Comparison of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in Market

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87qb4d-asia-e?w=12

