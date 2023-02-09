New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280853/?utm_source=GNW





The global patient blood management market is expected to grow from $11.83 billion in 2021 to $12.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The patient blood management market is expected to grow to $15.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The patient blood management market includes revenues earned by instruments, blood processing devices, and centrifuges.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ blood, minimizing surgical blood loss, and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need for allogeneic blood transfusions.



North America was the largest region in the patient blood management market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the patient blood management market.



The regions covered in the patient blood management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The patient blood management market is segmented by product into instruments, accessories, reagents and kits, software.The patient blood management kits are used to manage the patient’s blood.



It is also segmented by component into plasma, whole blood, and red blood cells that are used for applications such as hospitals, clinics, and others.



The rising number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures contributed to the growth of the global patient blood management market. According to WHO, 1.35 million people die every year due to road accidents, and low-income and middle-income countries account for 93% of the fatalities occurring in the world due to road accidents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, the caesarean birth rate was 32.1% of all the births. Increased number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures resulted in increased demand for blood, and its products are driving the global patient blood management market.



The high cost associated with automated systems is expected to limit the growth of the global patient blood management market.Costs associated with an increasing regulatory requirement, infection testing, and hospital administration, which include initial project costs, personnel salaries, costs of equipment, outside resources, and ongoing project costs make automation expensive.



According to the Researchgate, in 2022, the expected cost of transfusion of one unit of red cells is US$ 600–$1200 . The high economic cost of automation is therefore expected to hamper the global patient blood management market.



HEMAsavR is a sterile medical device to capture and transfer blood, which is increasingly being used to collect and salvage blood in surgical procedures and respond quickly to unanticipated blood loss.Clinicians can economically collect sterile, anticoagulated blood without any need for specialized resources.



By this, the upfront shed blood collection cost decreases, allogenic transfusions can be avoided with improved outcomes such as decreased patient mortality, low incidence of infections, and reduced risk of multi-organ failure.



The countries covered in the patient blood management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The patient blood management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides patient blood management market statistics, including patient blood management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a patient blood management market share, detailed patient blood management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the patient blood management industry. This patient blood management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

