Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2023

The global bronchoscopy market is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The bronchoscopy market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The bronchoscopy market includes revenues earned by entities flexible bronchoscopy and rigid bronchoscopy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bronchoscopy is a technique for visualizing inside airways or lungs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. In bronchoscopy, an instrument is inserted into the airways through the nose, mouth, or sometimes through a tracheostomy through which the practitioner can examine the patient’s airways for any infections.



North America was the largest region in the bronchoscopy market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the bronchoscopy market.



The regions covered in the bronchoscopy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The bronchoscopy market covered in this report is segmented by product into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, cytology brushes, and others.The bronchoscopes are the type of endoscopes that are used to examine a patient’s larynx, throat, trachea, and lower airways.



The bronchoscopy working channel diameter consists of 2.8 mm, 2.2 mm, 3.0 mm, and others that are used for adult patients and pediatric/neonate patients. The various applications of bronchoscopy are bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis.



The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases contributed to the growth of the bronchoscopy market.According to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer and about 135,720 deaths from lung cancer.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world, especially the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, will drive the bronchoscopy market.



The risk of contamination of devices has been a major challenge in the bronchoscopy market. According to the center for disease control and prevention, in the USA, there are around 6.8 lakhs of hospital-acquired infection cases and 72,000 hospital-acquired infection patients die. Multiple factors including contamination of devices are the reasons for hospital-acquired infection. This can be due to improper cleaning of devices or improper maintenance of the storage rooms and other factors. The risk of contamination of devices has a negative impact on the growth of the bronchoscopy market.



The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are increasingly being used to prevent the risk of contamination of devices.The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are longer and thinner tubes that allow seeing the deep areas of the bronchus and are much easier to change and have a clear image of position inside the lung bronchus.



The single-use flexible bronchoscopes improve safety and productivity.



In December 2020, Olympus Corporation, a Japanese medtech company, acquired Veran Medical Technologies for USD 340 million.The acquisition would strengthen Olympus’ position as a leading medical technologies company.



Veran Medical Technologies is a US-based provider of medical technology services in the field of Pulmonology.



The countries covered in the bronchoscopy market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bronchoscopy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bronchoscopy market statistics, including bronchoscopy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bronchoscopy market share, detailed bronchoscopy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bronchoscopy industry. This bronchoscopy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

