LiquidityBook Marks Banner Expansion Year in EMEA, Announces 2023 “EMEA in Focus” Initiative

NEW YORK AND LONDON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced 2023 as its “EMEA in Focus” year. On the backs of new client wins, user growth at existing clients, expansion of the firm’s managed FIX network in EMEA and key personnel moves, the region represents one of the firm’s fastest growing and highest potential regions.

“As we continue to invest in developing new products and enhancements for the buy side and sell side, EMEA has emerged as a parallel growth track for LiquidityBook,” said Sayant Chatterjee, Chief Operating Officer at LiquidityBook. “We have welcomed to the team several strategic hires based in Europe, including shifting some important roles into the region. We also continue to add brokers and routes to our proprietary managed FIX network – LBX Connect – and in 2022 went live with several new funds in EMEA while increasing seats at existing clients in the region.”

Recent senior EMEA-based appointments at LiquidityBook include Jonathan Cross, General Manager, EMEA; Nicholas Thompson, Director of Client Service; and Sumit Kumar, Global Head of FIX Connectivity. All three sit in the firm’s London office, spearheading growth in the region. Together, these appointments – along with growth at the mid- and junior levels, a continued focus on information security and counterparty connectivity – represent LiquidityBook’s ongoing commitment to installing seasoned professionals in the region to drive growth for the firm, deliver exceptional client service and continuously enhance its offerings for all market participants.

Last year saw LiquidityBook release an all-new API framework, its LBX Trade Match product – which is seeing strong uptake on both sides of the Street – and a slew of new and enhanced solutions, including LBX Outsourced Trader, LBX Middle Office and LBX Portal. In addition to investments in the team and front end, LiquidityBook has also made concerted efforts to establish a beachhead in EMEA through LBX Connect, which now features over 300 routing destinations in EMEA.

“From the largest of our buy-side clients to our most specialized broker-dealer and outsourced trading clients, LiquidityBook’s clients all share a global mandate,” said Kumar, Senior FIX Specialist. “Growing our roster of clients, counterparties and routing destinations in EMEA is a top priority for 2023, to build upon the momentum we generated in 2022.”

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com