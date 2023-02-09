GumGum Granted First MRC Accreditation for Brand Safety and Contextual Targeting For CTV

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum , a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced an important milestone in that it has achieved an additional accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for measurement of content-level classification and URL reporting through the Verity™ API for CTV.



“The addition of accredited content-level classification for CTV to GumGum’s existing MRC accreditations, which had already included classification and reporting for desktop and mobile web, is a noteworthy achievement,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “It speaks to GumGum’s commitments to both transparency and innovation, and we’re pleased that advertisers and others now have the benefit of an MRC-accredited solution to help them navigate this critical emerging space.”

Verity’s accredited content-level analysis goes beyond current solutions that rely on video metadata by reviewing the actual video itself, frame-by-frame, giving a more precise reading of the video content. This provides a more comprehensive, human-like understanding of CTV content and a better way for advertisers to dynamically target users in contextually-relevant and brand safe environments at scale. The accreditation also provides improved content monetization for CTV publishers through superior inventory alignment with advertisers in a cookieless, privacy-forward solution.

A study conducted by GumGum and MAGNA Global (which has not been audited by the MRC) found that ads placed with insights that go beyond metadata and analyze the video itself creates a 12 percent stronger alignment between an ad and a video. The study also found that video ads placed on a content-level were 2.3x more memorable than video ads placed using only metadata or property-level capabilities.

This will be an extension of GumGum’s existing accreditation with the MRC, furthering its commitment to building transparent and trustworthy solutions that will guide advertisers into the future of digital advertising. With CTV set to be one of the fastest growing environments for digital advertising in 2023 with an estimated increase in ad spend by over 14%, it will be critical for advertisers to have a clear view of the solutions their partners are providing to ensure brand safety and that every CTV ad is placed in the best place to drive attention and outcomes.

“It still shocks me that the norm in advertising is to choose to partner with providers who have limited third party validation. Nowadays, we don’t even choose what restaurant we want to eat at without some sort of third-party validation that it's a good experience. Why would we not do the same for protecting our brand and advertising dollars?” said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. “CTV is looking to have an explosive year in 2023, and now with our MRC content-level accreditation for CTV, advertisers and publishers alike can confidently partner with us to advance their brand safety and advertising strategies.”

To earn MRC accreditation, an independent CPA firm engaged by the MRC completed a comprehensive audit and review of GumGum’s systems and processes to ensure Verity met the MRC’s rigorous standards. The MRC's recognition is a significant achievement that underscores Verity’s advanced capabilities. During this accreditation process no testing was done for GumGum’s content-level mobile, in-app capabilities, therefore, GumGum was denied in-app accreditation. The accreditation only applies to English-language content at this time and is not applicable to mobile in-app.

GumGum’s In-Video product, a recently patented and non-intrusive overlay ad unit for OTT and CTV streams, is currently available across North America and will be available in the EMEA region at a later date.

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com .

About the Media Rating Council (MRC)

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently more than 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at www.mediaratingcouncil.org.