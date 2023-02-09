Nuvectis Pharma Announces a Publication in The Journal of Experimental Medicine for NXP900 in an In-Vivo Model of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) with Acquired Resistance to Enzalutamide, the Active Ingredient in Xtandi®

FORT LEE, N.J, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced a publication in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (“JEM”) for NXP900 in an in-vivo model of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”) with acquired resistance to enzalutamide, the active ingredient in XTANDI®.



“This publication adds encouraging new data to the substantial body of evidence supporting the clinical potential of NXP900 (referred to as eCF506 in the publication),” said Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis. Mr. Bentsur continued, “Led by top scientists and published in a leading scientific journal, the research, which highlights NXP900's potential to reverse XTANDI® resistance when dosed in combination with XTANDI®, also highlights the relationship between the effects seen in the enzalutamide-resistant mCRPC model to NXP900’s mechanism of action. Based on all the evidence generated to date, we believe that NXP900 has the potential to become a best-in-class SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with potential utility in a range of solid tumor cancers and we look forward to unlocking its therapeutic potential in the clinic.”

The publication, titled "Macrophages Promote Anti-Androgen Resistance in Prostate Cancer Bone Disease", can be found here.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical stage, oral small molecule that has demonstrated robust preclinical anti-tumor activity in ARID1a-mutated xenograft models of ovarian and gastric carcinomas. NXP800 was granted Fast Track Designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated, ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with a phase 1 clinical trial pending commencement.

Company Contact:

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and CEO

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

IR Contact:

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com



