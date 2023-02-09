New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Makers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Ice Makers Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ice Makers estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ice Cube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ice Flake segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $840.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Ice Makers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$840.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$643.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.
- Cornelius, Inc.
- Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)
- Hoshizaki Corporation
- Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)
- MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)
- NewAir
- Scotsman Industries, Inc.
- Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
- Whynter LLC
- Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ice Makers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ice Makers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Cube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ice Cube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cube by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Flake by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ice Flake by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Ice Flake by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Nugget by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ice Nugget by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Ice Nugget by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Ice Makers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Food Service and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice Flake
and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Food Service and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice
Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice
Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice
Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake
and Ice Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers
by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial,
Residential, Food Service and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers
by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ice
Makers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ice Makers Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Makers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW