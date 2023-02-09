Global Animal Intestinal Health Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 6,371.4 Million By 2030 | CAGR 8.1%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Animal Intestinal Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, and Immuno-stimulants); By Livestock; By Form; By Function; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global animal intestinal health market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 6,371.4 million by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 3,195.7 million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030”.

What is the Animal Intestinal Health? How Big is the Market Share of Animal Intestinal Health?

Report Overview

Intestinal health, also called gut health, is a vital part of economic animal production. Animal intestinal health includes the gut’s micro and macroclimate. It performs a number of physiological functions, including nutrient digestion and absorption, a stable microbiome, host metabolism and energy generation, barrier function, and mucosal immune responses. About one-fifth of the consumed energy is absorbed by the gut.

Food-producing animals must have superior gut health to produce safe animal protein for human consumption. This can be achieved by consistently feeding animals daily gains. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increasing benefits of animal intestinal ingredients in feed products. Also, the rise in demand for animal protein among consumers is boosting the animal intestinal health market size.

Request Sample Copy of Animal Intestinal Health Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Anco Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland

Bluestar Adisseo

Biorigin

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding

Calpis

Delacon Biotechnik.

DuPont

Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition

Evonik Industries

Koninklijke

Kemin Industries

Lallemand

Nutreco.

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe

SunTech Medical

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rising demand for meat and egg products to push the market growth

Increasing demand for meat and meat products, rising adoption of protein-rich diets among consumers globally, and a surge in feed and food safety awareness are the prominent animal intestinal health market trends expected to support the overall growth during the forecast period. The growing disposable income in developing countries, which is propelling the demand for meat and egg products, is anticipated to boost the animal intestinal health market demand. Also, rising public concern for animal health and a surge in foods produced from animals fuels the animal intestinal health industry expansion.

Request a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing innovations in the animal feed industry are likely to flourish the industry expansion.

Growing innovations and technological developments in the animal feed industry fuels the market growth. The increasing shift towards natural growth promoters (NGPs) owing to the rise in feed and food safety knowledge is boosting the growth of the animal intestinal health market. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are researching and recognizing sustainable feed additives.

With the rising demand for animal protein, the need for maintaining animal intestinal health has become more important. For instance, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), by 2050, demand for food products will increase by 60%, while demand for animal protein will increase by 1.7 percent each year.

Segmental Analysis

The probiotics segment is likely to witness the fastest growth

By additives, the probiotics category is predicted to grow at the fastest rate because it is used as a secure and effective alternative for antibiotics to enhance livestock performance. Various health organizations worldwide have created and reported appropriate safety guidelines for the development of probiotics.

The poultry segment is predicted to account for the significant revenue share

Based on livestock, poultry is estimated to hold the largest animal intestinal health market share. The factors such as increasing population growth, income growth, and urbanization, which have resulted in increased consumption of food items like milk, eggs, and meat, are majorly fueling the segment growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Animal Intestinal Health Market: Report Scope & Trends Analysis

Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6,371.4 Million The market size value in 2022 USD 3,422.25 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Anco Animal Nutrition Competence GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd., Biorigin, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Calpis Co., Ltd, Delacon Biotechnik Ges.M.B.H., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co., Evonik Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Lallemand, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and SunTech Medical, Inc. Segments Covered By Additive, By Livestock, By Form, By Function, By Source, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

The demand in North America is projected to register significant growth

In terms of geography, the animal intestinal health market in North America is anticipated to witness growth due to a surge in government activities to ensure the welfare and safety of animals. The rising demand for various feed additives, like probiotics, antioxidants, enzymes, flavors, and sweeteners which has increased the requirement to boost the digestibility of feed materials, is propelling the market growth in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth in the coming years owing to the rise in demand for chicken goods, which is likely to fuel the demand for feed products for broilers and layers. In addition, due to the modern lifestyle and western diets, the demand for beef and pork meat is expected to grow in developing countries of the Asia Pacific. This factor will support the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Animal Intestinal Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, and Immuno-stimulants); By Livestock; By Form; By Function; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-intestinal-health-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the animal intestinal health market report based on additive, livestock, form, function, source, and region:

By Additive Outlook

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Phytogenics

Immunostimulants

By Livestock Outlook

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Livestock

By Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

By Function Outlook

Metabolism

Weight Gain

Nutrient Digestion

Disease Prevention

Bone and Joint Health

By Source Outlook

Microbial

Plant-Based

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Animal Feed Enzymes Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-enzymes-market

Animal Vaccines Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-vaccines-market

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market

Veterinary Imaging Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/veterinary-imaging-market

Animal Biotechnology Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-biotechnology-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com