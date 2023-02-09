Global Energy Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Players Include ABB, Apogee Interactive, Automated Energy and Delta Controls

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Energy Management Systems estimated at US$46.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$152.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Industrial Energy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$83.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Building Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR



The Energy Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

1E Ltd.

ABB Group

Alerton Inc.

Apogee Interactive Inc.

Automated Energy Inc.

Automated Logic Corp.

Cimetrics

Dell Technologies

Delta Controls Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Energy Control Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Novar Controls Corp.

Philips Teletrol Systems Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC PLC

Trane, Inc.

Tridium, Inc.

Veris Industries

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $152.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Energy Management Systems: A Prelude

United States: A Major Market

Product Overview

Energy Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Developments and Policy Changes Spur Growth in the Energy Management Systems Market

IoT Technology in Energy Management: The Next Game Changer

Innovations and Advancements

Energy Cost Savings: Key Reason for the Adoption of Energy Management Systems

Rise in Adoption of Smart Energy Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

