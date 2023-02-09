New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280847/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the laboratory automation systems market are Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Qiagen, Roche, Abbott, Siemens, and Eppendorf.



The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow from $5.52 billion in 2021 to $5.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow to $6.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Laboratory automation systems refer to the use of instruments to carry out laboratory tasks with minimum human involvement. Clinical laboratories operate more efficiently because of laboratory automation which helps to standardize tests.



North America was the largest region in the laboratory automation systems market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the laboratory automation systems market.



The regions covered in the laboratory automation systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main equipment and software of laboratory automation systems are automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, automated storage and retrieval systems, software and informatics, other equipment.The microplate reader is an instrument that is used to measure biological chemical or physical reactions of analytes within the wells of the microplate.



The various types include modular automation, total lab automation that is used in applications such as drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, other applications. The end users covered in this market are biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, hospitals, private labs, academic institutes.



Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the adoption of automated laboratory systems for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology.Culture-based microbiology laboratory testing by manual methods is being replaced by automated methods with the help of total laboratory automation.



For instance, popular systems such as Becton Dickinson’s Kiestra TLA, Copan’s WASPLab, and others enable total laboratory automation (TLA) for culture-based microbiology testing. The potential to affect laboratory efficiency, turnaround time, and the overall quality of culture-based microbiology testing, is driving the automated laboratory systems market growth.



The laboratory automation systems market growth is limited due to a severe shortage of skilled and trained healthcare professionals for operating the advanced laboratory equipment which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some hospitals, research organizations, and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market. 40% of the healthcare industry was facing difficulties in hiring process development staff due to a shortage of talent. According to the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) survey, average job-vacancy rates exceed 50% in some states. This shortage also led to a rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available, thereby further limiting the market growth.



The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples, and reduced human intervention.Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radiofrequency.



RFID technology is similar to bar code technology but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology.An RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories.



Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification and smart cards to store patients’ data under a workstation that monitors the process in the laboratory. For instance, Mayo Clinic, a healthcare company, adopted RFID-enabled laboratory automation systems to minimize errors by 70%, maximize efficiency and patient safety, and reduce specimen turnaround time by 50%.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is responsible for technologies, devices, medical or surgical equipment, support systems, and laboratory instruments, systems, and equipment. FDA sent a device recall notice to enGen Laboratory Automation System, a medical device manufacturer, for its product-enGen Track System with TCAutomation Software Version 4.2. This recall acts as a product correction notification as a laboratory system with TCA Software V4.2 may potentially cause a delay in reporting of results, aid mechanical problems, and inaccurate patient data. To reduce incidences associated with these devices and let the manufacturer communicate and inform about the instructions on how to monitor and correct the issue if it has occurred to the potentially affected enGen customers, the device recall has been made.



In March 2021, SPT Labtech, a UK-based automated instrumentation manufacturer, acquired BioMicroLab for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would strategically expand product offerings of SPT Labtech in the fields of life sciences sample mangament.



BioMicroLab is a US-based robotics automation provider for life sciences laboratories.



The countries covered in the laboratory automation systems market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The laboratory automation systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides laboratory automation systems market statistics, including laboratory automation systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a laboratory automation systems market share, detailed laboratory automation systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the laboratory automation systems industry. This laboratory automation systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280847/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________