Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market to Cross USD 124.81 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2028 as a result of a Huge Rise in the Mobile Subscriber Base

Westford USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe is set to lead the way in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market , driven by the increasing use of data and value-added services such as live streaming and mobile commerce. The market's growth is primarily due to the growing smartphone penetration, which has increased the number of mobile subscribers. In addition, the rise in the use of advanced technologies, such as 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to further contribute to the rapid developments in the market.

The mobile industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with many new users expected to join the ranks of mobile subscribers. According to SkyQuest, it is estimated that over the next five years, approximately 450 million new mobile users will be added, with most of these new users coming from the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and African regions.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are a type of wireless service provider that offer services to users without owning their network infrastructure. Instead, they purchase network capacity from established mobile network operators (MNOs) to deliver customer services. MVNOs operate in a variety of modes, including full MVNO, reseller, and service operator, among others.

M2M Segment Emerges as the Key Revenue Contributor owing to Its Cost-Effective Connectivity Solution Offerings

The rise of cellular connectivity in various machines, from cars to vending machines, is fueling the growth of the machine-to-machine (M2M) segment. This growth is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in the M2M market, the expansion of mobile network coverage, and efforts by mobile network operators (MNOs) to diversify their services. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the M2M industry contributes to its growth. MVNOs provide M2M applications with cost-effective connectivity solutions, enabling businesses to keep their operational expenses in check.

The European region is leading the charge in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market with the largest revenue share in 2022. It is further expected to maintain its dominance from 2023 to 2028, advancing at a substantial CAGR. Several factors are driving the region's growth, including the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, robust infrastructure development, and numerous MVNOs. Additionally, the region boasts a substantial average revenue per user (ARPU), further driving growth in the MVNO market.

Consumer Segment to Drive Major Sales Thanks to Increasing Investments to Offer Highly Efficient Network Coverage

The mobile virtual network operator industry is projected to continue to be dominated by the consumer segment over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of data applications such as internet browsing and video streaming, along with faster networks and the use of advanced hardware, is driving growth in this segment. In addition, investment in expanding mobile broadband connections and network coverage contributes to the growth of the consumer segment. The MVNO model offers significant advantages, including time and cost savings, which are expected to attract more customers and drive the growth of the consumer segment.

The Asia-Pacific region holds a prominent position in the world's technological landscape, consistently leading the way in adopting cutting-edge advancements. This region has a significant market share in various technological sectors, including mobile devices, smartphones, and the latest in 5G technology. The region has emerged as home to some of the leading technologically advanced countries, where the latest advancements in mobile devices and 5G technology are widely embraced. It has resulted in increased smartphone penetration and a growing number of connected mobile devices in the region.

SkyQuest has published a comprehensive research report on the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market, providing valuable insights into the competitive landscape. In addition, the research report further offers a detailed analysis of the top competitors in the MVNO market, including their strategies, sales units, target markets, cost of production, distribution channels, growth factors, and more. In addition, the research team has conducted a thorough analysis of each competitor's financial status, organization size, market share, and growth trends.

Key Developments in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market

The merger between Celcom and Digi has taken a significant step forward with the acceptance of several commitments made by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). These commitments aim to create a clear separation between Celcom Digi Berhad's retail mobile business and its operations. As a result, this business unit will operate independently from the retail mobile business, ensuring no conflict of interest and that the MVNO operations are run efficiently and effectively.

Plan.com has made a significant move in the business connectivity space by launching its second mobile network on its platform. The company has entered into a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with BT Wholesale, providing customers with increased choice, flexibility, and access to EE's connectivity. The new MVNO agreement with BT Wholesale will expand Plan.com's capabilities and offerings, providing customers with even more options for managing their mobile communications needs.

Cloudflare, the leading provider of cloud-based security solutions, has revolutionized how organizations secure their mobile devices with the launch of Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM. With Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM, organizations can now integrate their devices into Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform with ease and speed, allowing employees to securely connect to the company's global network from anywhere in the world. In addition, the SIM can be installed in a matter of minutes and requires no technical expertise.

Reach Mobile, a leading player in the telecommunications industry, has announced a significant development in its partnership with T-Mobile, the leader in 5G technology in the United States. The two companies have extended their Wholesale-as-a-Service (WaaS) agreement, allowing them to use ReachNEXT, a cutting-edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, to bring network-based services to the market with greater speed and efficiency. This new agreement will help businesses to keep up with the growing demand for high-speed and reliable 5G technology.

