New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gyroscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031735/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Gyroscopes Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gyroscopes estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. MEMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fiber Optic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Gyroscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$820 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured)

- Analog Devices Inc.

- Epson America Inc

- Honeywell International Inc

- InnaLabs.

- MEMSIC, Inc.

- MicroStrain, Inc.

- Murata Electronics Oy

- Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

- NXP Semiconductor

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Silicon Sensing Systems Limited

- STMicroelectronics

- STMicroelectronics N.V.

- Systron Donner Inertial

- TDK Corporation

- Trimble Inc.

- Trimble Navigation Ltd

- Vectornav Technologies LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031735/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Gyroscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Gyroscopes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for MEMS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for MEMS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber Optic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Fiber Optic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ring

Laser by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Ring Laser by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Ring Laser by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hemispherical Resonating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Hemispherical Resonating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Hemispherical

Resonating by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dynamically Tuned by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Dynamically Tuned by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Dynamically Tuned by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS, Fiber Optic,

Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and

Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring

Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser,

Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Technology -

MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating,

Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses,

Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Russia Historic Review for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Marine,

Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Gyroscopes by Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring

Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gyroscopes by

Technology - MEMS, Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical

Resonating, Dynamically Tuned and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMS,

Fiber Optic, Ring Laser, Hemispherical Resonating, Dynamically

Tuned and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Gyroscopes by End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other

End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and

Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gyroscopes by

End-Use - Industrial, Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace &

Defense, Consumer Electronics and Automotive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Marine, Other End-Uses, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer

Electronics and Automotive for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Gyroscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Gyroscopes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gyroscopes by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________