Minim to Enhance User Experience With Launch of Support+ On motosync App

Subscription Service Will Offer Users Access to 24/7 Tech Support, Priority Queueing and More

● Support+ will feature 24/7 tech support, priority queues, callback requests and professional support for third-party devices.

● The upcoming subscription service will cost $36.99 per year and is set to launch in June 2023.

MANCHESTER, NH, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announced the launch of Support+, an upcoming premium support subscription that offers a greatly enhanced end-to-end customer support experience. Available to app users from June 2023, the Support+ subscription provides users access to 24/7 tech support, priority queueing and callback requests.

Launching in June of 2023, the Support+ subscription costs $36.99 annually for full access to the enhanced support experience. Recent data collected by Minim reveals that users reported nearly 40% of all support tickets over the last year through in-app chat support. These consumers are looking for an effortless end-to-end tech support experience that helps them stay connected. The Support+ subscription will answer this need by enabling users unlimited and expedited access to the company’s team of tech experts.

“The Minim solution powers over a million networks through the motosync mobile app, so providing an excellent user experience is our top priority,” said Minim CEO Mehul Patel. “We’re thrilled to offer our app users a subscription that provides expert customer support engineered for them. Support+ our latest product to help our users do more and live better with connectivity.”

Support+ Subscription Features

App users who subscribe to Support+ will have access to a comprehensive package that offers unparalleled tech support.

Support+ Subscription includes

● 24/7 Access To Support so subscribers can get the assistance they need when they need it, including weekends and holidays.

● Priority Queueing for faster connection to our team of experts so subscribers can get speedier resolutions to network issues.

● Callback Requests that enable subscribers to avoid waiting on the phone by sharing their contact information. Support+ subscribers can save their info in the motosync app for future use.

● Professional Support For non-Motorola Products so subscribers can have peace of mind when connecting any device to their motosync-powered network.

The Support+ subscription will launch in the motosync app in June 2023 for $36.99 annually.

For more information about Minim and its software solution, visit www.minim.com. To learn more about Motorola’s complete portfolio of intelligent networking devices, please visit www.motorolanetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM), originally founded as Zoom Telephonics in 1977, delivers intelligent software that protects and improves personal networks that help people do more and live better with connectivity. The cloud-managed Minim platform powers millions of networks, enabling users of all experience levels to automatically identify and fix security vulnerabilities, malware, and cyberattacks. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds an exclusive global license from the globally-recognized Motorola brand to develop and distribute smart home networking products driven by the Minim-powered motosync mobile app. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

