Toothbrush Market Size to Surpass US$ 10.6 billion by end of 2032| Persistence Market Research Study 

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global toothbrush market was valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032. The market for toothbrushes is expected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2032.



Bad breath, tooth erosion, decay, sensitivity, periodontal disease, oral cancer, etc., are a few of the widespread dental issues, globally. It is crucial to prevent these illnesses by using the appropriate brushing methods and toothbrushes.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 180,000 people suffer from lip and oral cavity tumors each year worldwide.

The discipline that people practice in their daily lives ultimately leads to their dental health conditions. Currently, many people are experiencing dental issues such as tooth decay, sensitivity to cold, erosion of the teeth, etc. Oral infections are mainly caused due to poor eating habits and bad lifestyles. Primary factors driving the business are the rise in the number of people desirous of healthy oral conditions and the easy accessibility of the product through several platforms.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33311

As a result of the prohibition on the use of plastic imposed by various governments, prominent market participants have developed new goods for cutting-edge oral care, which is helping overall market growth. The development of electric toothbrushes with special pressure sensors and toothbrushes connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth has all been influenced by the ban on plastic.

In January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive unveiled Plaqless Pro, a revolutionary smart electric toothbrush that uses advanced optic sensor technology to detect and eliminate biofilm from the mouth while brushing. Additionally, the toothbrush is connected with the Colgate Connect App through Bluetooth technology and offers customers a precise and customized brushing experience as the toothbrush handle's built-in sensor creates a full map of the user's mouth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Electric toothbrushes accounted for 60.7% of the market share in 2021 owing to innovative advancements made by manufacturers.

Due to injuries caused by hard bristles, the soft bristles segment dominated the market with 38.7% share in 2021.

In 2021, the adult segment led the application category accounting for 57.7% market share.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets dominated the distribution channel category with a market share of 41.8% in 2021.

North America topped the list by region with a market share of 35.4% in 2021.

“The toothbrush market is anticipated to see steady growth owing to increasing technological developments taking place in products by several companies,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33311

Market Competition

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kolibree

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

Lion Corporation

Unilever Plc.

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

3M Company

Panasonic

Product development technologies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are being prioritized by key market participants such as Colgate-Palmolive and Brush Oral Care Inc., who are manufacturing and bringing new products into their existing portfolios.

Colgate-Palmolive and Philips entered into a long-term partnership agreement in March 2021. This partnership was done to offer a wide range of electric toothbrushes in Latin America.

In June 2021, Brush Oral Care Inc., one of the global leaders in the D2C segment, acquired The Dollar Brush, a direct-to-consumer rival in the electric toothbrush subscription market. With this acquisition, Brush expects to advance strategic objectives such as boosting brand recognition and improving its cutting-edge, integrated, subscription-based business model.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the toothbrush market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the

product (manual, electric), bristle (soft, medium, hard),

(manual, electric), bristle (soft, medium, hard), application (kids, adults),

(kids, adults), distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores & pharmacies, online retailers, sales channels),

(hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores & pharmacies, online retailers, sales channels), across seven key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA))

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33311

For additional insights on how the growth of the toothbrush market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com