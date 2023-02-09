RF Interconnect Market to reach US$ 65.05 billion by 2033, Increasing Adoption of Next-generation Advanced Warfare Systems is Stoking Market Expansion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RF interconnect market is anticipated to be at US$ 31.56 billion in 2023 and increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the RF interconnect market is predicted to be valued at US$ 65.05 billion.



A group of devices linked together to transfer signals across great distances is known as RF (Radio Frequency) interconnects. These comprise RF connectors, adapters, attenuators, cables, and cable assemblies. The market growth is being driven by the increased demand for next-generation sophisticated warfare systems, as well as the expanding demand for RF cable assemblies in the aerospace, military, and telecommunications sectors.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16646

Technology Juggernauts Introducing Significant Investments in New Data Centre Infrastructures to Augment their Reach Internationally

In order to expand their worldwide reach, technology companies are focusing on making significant investments in new data center infrastructures, mostly in emerging nations. A large network of connections, such as optical fiber cables and coaxial cables, is needed when setting up new data centers and information and technology (IT) hubs. RF cables should become more popular as a result of this. These results in the escalation of the RF interconnect market trends.

The opening of a new data center region in Spain was made possible by a partnership between Microsoft Corp. and the Spanish telecommunications firm Telefónica S.A. Businesses, both public and private, were the companies' target markets. To better serve Telefónica S.A.'s consumers globally, they also aimed to strengthen their global strategic partnership and accelerate digital transformation.

Type Category Supremacy Held by the RF Cable Assembly Segment

In the type category, the RF cable assembly segment commanded the RF interconnect market. Cable assembly is the process of assembling one or more cables into a single tube. The ends are given connectors, which are attached to adapters. RF cable assemblies are the cables used to transmit RF signals from one component of a system to another.

Regional Outlook

Through 2033, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the RF interconnect industry, with a share of 44.02% of all sales. Better manufacturing facilities, better government initiatives, increased construction, and increased expenditures in new infrastructure are some factors that are driving the need for RF interconnect components in the Asia Pacific region.

For instance, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the rest of India are now connected by a special underwater optical fiber cable that the Indian Prime Minister inaugurated in August 2020. By enabling quicker internet data transfer, the government hopes to boost the regional economy.



Key Takeaways

With a market value of US$ 9,081.8 million, the market's dominant segment, RF cable assembly in the type category, is anticipated to record a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

From 2023 to 2033, the RF cable assembly in the type category grabs RF interconnect market share of around 33%.

During the forecast period, the RF coaxial adapter segment in the type category is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 8.7%.

With a market value of US$ 11,443.0 million and a CAGR of 7.0%, the up to 50 GHz segment of the frequency category dominated.

During the anticipated period, the up to 50 GHz segment of frequency category is expected to gain an RF interconnect market share of 41.9%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the up to 6 GHz sector of frequency category is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5%.

With a market share of US$ 19,455.33 million in 2023 and an expected CAGR of 7.4%, the other segment of the end-user category is expected to continue to dominate the market.

Between 2023 and 2033, the industrial sector of the end-user category is projected to expand quickly, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

Between 2023 and 2033, Asia Pacific had a 44.02% revenue share of the global RF interconnect market.

Throughout the projected period, North America is expected to develop at a swift rate, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16646

Competitive Landscape

Quantic Electronics, Delta Electronics, Inc., Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Ducommun Incorporated, and ETL Systems Ltd. are a few well-known RF interconnect market participants.

For industries and sectors such as consumer electronics, networking and communications, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & military, and healthcare, these businesses manufacture and sell RF interconnects.

The market players are being compelled by changing business models and competitive pressures to shorten development cycles, innovate consistently, miniaturize electronic components, and offer highly reliable and stable RF components.

Recent Development

Acquisition

It was revealed in June 2022 that Quantic Electronics had acquired Microwave Dynamics. Microwave Dynamics created phase-locked and free-running oscillators, frequency multipliers, and converters for use in the industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors. The acquisition increased the portfolio of Quantic Electronics.

Introduction

Amphenol RF added an SMA bulkhead jack to its lineup of RF connectors for demanding environments in December 2022. This IP67-rated waterproof connection can be used to terminate a flexible, low-loss LMR 400 cable. In addition to the features of the well-known interface that are typical of it, this connector provides additional protection against damage to external components.

Request a Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16646

Key Segments

By Type:

RF Cable

RF Cable Assembly

RF Coaxial Adapter

RF Connector

By Frequency:

Up to 6 GHz

Up to 50 GHz

Above 50 GHz



By End User:

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | RF Interconnect Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

TOC continued..!

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rf-interconnect-market

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market Size - The molded interconnect devices market revenue totalled US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. The molded interconnect devices market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% for 2023 to 2033.

Customer-To-Customer (C2C) Community Marketing Software Market Demand - Recording a decent CAGR of 6.2%, the global customer-to-customer (C2C) community marketing software market is expected to garner US$ 2.8 Billion by the end of 2032.

Customer Journey Analytics Software Market Growth - The customer journey analytics software market size valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% reaching US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022.

Employee Advocacy Software Market Trends - The employee advocacy software market is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 8.5% during the period ranging from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 930.7 Million in 2032, up from US$ 410 Million in 2022.

Project Management Software Market Analysis - The project management software market revenue totaled ~US$ 5,359.6 Million in 2021. The project management software market is projected to reach ~US$ 20,420.6 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 32.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com