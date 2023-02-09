Dental Polishing Machine Market Value to Surpass US$ 4.0 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global Dental Polishing Machine Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



Dental polishing machines have been used for different applications, such as stain removal and smoothing of rough surfaces. These products have also helped improve the appearance of teeth.

New product launches are helping leading market players generate revenue and gain an edge over other players. For instance, in July 2022, Ultradent announced the launch of a new single-use polisher that was designed to decrease the risk of cross-contamination and eradicate the need to sterilize.

Additionally, prominent players in the dental polishing machine market are collaborating with other players to expand their presence and increase their revenue.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Expenditure on Personal Care and Surge in Dental Clinics Fueling Segment: Based on end-user segment, the global market has been trifurcated into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes. The dental clinics segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. Increased spending on personal care and rise in focus on improving personal appearance also helped drive growth in the segment. Surge in the number of dental clinics and increase in adoption of dental care globally helps propel the segment.





Based on end-user segment, the global market has been trifurcated into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes. The dental clinics segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. Increased spending on personal care and rise in focus on improving personal appearance also helped drive growth in the segment. Surge in the number of dental clinics and increase in adoption of dental care globally helps propel the segment. Increase in Demand for Cost-effective Disposable Filling Materials Propelling Overall Market: In terms of filling material, the global market has been trifurcated into instrument polishers, disposable polishers, and paste polishers. The disposable polisher segment is anticipated to hold dominant market share during the forecast period. Disposable polishers have helped eradicate the need for sterilization, which can be expensive and time-consuming. Disposable polishers have proven beneficial in decreasing the risk of spreading infectious disorders. The cost-effective nature of disposable polishers has also made the product a preferred choice over instrument polishers and paste polishers.



Dental Polishing Machine Market-Key Drivers

Increase in focus on aesthetic appeal leading to surge in the adoption of different dental procedures such as teeth whitening, bonding, and veneers is driving the global dental polishing machine market

Rise in prevalence of different dental diseases in individuals above the age of 65 is expected to boost market demand for dental polishing machines during the forecast period

Dental Polishing Machine Market-Regional Insights

Globally, Europe is expected to hold the dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of dental diseases and growth in awareness of dental hygiene in the U.K. and Germany are expected to stimulate market growth in the region

The market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to surge in investments in research and development activities in the U.S. and Canada to produce improved products

Latin America is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in demand for cosmetic procedures in Brazil



Dental Polishing Machine Market-Key Players

The global market is competitive, with a large number of international and local players. New players entering the market are expected to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent market players are investing in research and development activities to manufacture new products that meet consumer requirements. Rise in demand for these products is likely to spur business growth in the near future.

Key players operating in the market are

3M,

Kerr Corporation,

W&H Group,

KaVo Dental, and Ultradent Products Inc.

The global dental polishing machine market is segmented as follows:

Filling Material

Instrument Polishers

Disposable Polishers

Paste Polishers

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

