QCI to Present at the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference, February 16, 2023

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (NASDAQ: QUBT), (“QCI” or the “Company”), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, has been invited to present at the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference being held virtually on February 16, 2023.

Management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. Management will discuss recent contract awards and new products and services offered by the company.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with QCI, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your A.G.P. representative.

About A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners is a regional investment and advisory firm that has been a member of FINRA and registered with the SEC since 1980. A.G.P. specializes in wealth management and the middle market institutional arena. It has Full-Service capabilities with a global ability to handle domestic as well as international customers. A.G.P. prides itself on providing its clients with boutique-level services along with the confidence of knowing their assets are held at Fidelity Clearing and Custody. Whether a client is looking for wealth management advice, Institutional services, or investment banking, the company has a track record and a proven team to assist. The company prides itself on long-lasting relationships with its clients, ranging from some of the largest institutions and crossing over to the individual investor. For more information, visit allianceg.com.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

QCI is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company is on a path to delivering an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications, using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI’s experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

QI Solutions, Inc. ("QIS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a newly established supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the US government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing Inc. (the “Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

