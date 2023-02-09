New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280842/?utm_source=GNW





The global food and beverage testing kits market is expected to grow from $17.18 billion in 2021 to $18.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The food and beverages testing kits market is expected to grow to $24.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The food and beverages testing kits market consists of sales of reagents and kits such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay test kits, and standalone instruments such as chromatography, and mass spectrometry instruments.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food and beverage testing kits refers to the devices used to carry out procedures and examinations at each stage of the preparation of food and beverages to make sure that all of the ingredients and materials are fit for human consumption.



North America was the largest region in the food and beverages testing kits market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the food and beverages testing kits market.



The regions covered in the food and beverages testing kits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products in food and beverages testing kits are consumables and equipment.The food and beverages testing kit equipment is used to detect pathogenic microorganisms in the food and beverage samples.



The various technologies involved are traditional and rapid that are used to detect contaminant types such as pathogens, GMO’s, pesticides, and toxins. The food and beverages testing kits offer applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, processed foods, and fruits and vegetables.



The rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market.Unsafe food or beverages can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals, or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases.



With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverage can be checked to ensure the safety of the consumer.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 600 million people, around 1 in every 10 people, fall sick after the consumption of contaminated food, and close to 420000 people die due to such consumption.



These rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the food and beverage testing kits market during the forecast period.



Lack of awareness regarding food safety and testing is restraining the food and beverage testing kits market.There has been an increase in the number of food-related diseases due to inadequate knowledge among consumers.



Foodborne diseases occur due to an increase in the toxins, chemicals, or other dangerous particles in the food.For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 100,000 people fall ill due to the food they consume and around 37,000 deaths have been recorded in the East Mediterranean region.



Thus, a lack of awareness in consumers regarding food adulteration is expected to limit the demand for food and beverage testing kits, and restrain the growth of the market.



The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forwarding laser light scatter technology.Forward laser light scatters (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility.



This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample’s optical density (OD).The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast-growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower-growing organisms.



The high speed and accuracy of this technology are useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes.Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St.



Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy of identifying the pathogens.



Regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regulate the market for food and beverage testing kits.FDA classifies the devices into Class I, Class II, and Class III devices.



As per the FDA guidelines, Class I devices come under general control.Class II medical devices are subjected to special labeling requirements, mandatory performance standards, and post-market surveillance.



The Class III devices are subjected to support or sustain human life, or present a potential, unreasonable risk of illness or injury and require premarket approval.Device manufacturers must register their facilities and list their devices with FDA and follow general controls requirements.



There are two methods through which manufacturers can gain premarket approval. The first method consists of conducting clinical studies and submitting a premarket approval (PMA) application that includes evidence providing reasonable assurance that the device is safe and effective. The other method involves submitting a 510(k)-notification demonstrating that the device is substantially equivalent to a device already on the market (a predicate device), such devices do not require a PMA.



In December 2021, Mérieux NutriSciences, a US-based food safety, quality and sustainability company, acquired Dyad Labs for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would expand Mérieux NutriSciences’ product offering and diversify its portfolio.



Dyad labs is a US-based sopecialized chemistry and microbiology testing company providing testing services for Nutraceuticals and Food and Beverage company.



The countries covered in the food and beverages testing kits market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



