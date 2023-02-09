Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2022 Technology Innovation Award Winners

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2022 Technology Innovation Awards. The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in twelve Dresner Advisory 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports.



The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner’s annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

Topics in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds thematic research include: Analytical Platforms; Cloud Computing + BI; Data Catalog; Data Engineering; Data Science + Machine Learning; Embedded BI; Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting; Guided Analytics®; Master Data Management; Model Ops; Sales Performance Management; and Self-Service BI.

“Our thematic reports focus on user priorities, current use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We offer our congratulations to all the 2022 Technology Innovation award winners who have been shown to offer the most comprehensive solutions in these significant technical areas covered in our annual research.”

Analytical Platforms: integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.

Winners: Domo, Pyramid, and Palantir

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Winners: Domo and Palantir

Data Catalog: technology to simplify access to analytical content and provide collaboration and governance capabilities to make it more trustworthy and broadly available.

Winners: Alation and Orion Governance

Data Engineering: the best practices and technology capabilities to develop engineered data workflows and pipelines to and between operational and analytic data management infrastructures.

Winners: Alteryx, Palantir, Altair RapidMiner, and DataRobot

Data Science + Machine Learning: includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

Winners: Palantir and Altair RapidMiner

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Winners: insightsoftware, Qrvey, Domo, and Pyramid Analytics

Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting: Financial consolidation systems combine and aggregate financial data from multiple operating entities to produce an overall consolidated financial view of the group’s operations. Close management systems allow the finance function to control and manage the process of closing the books on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis. Financial reporting solutions are analytics and reporting tools targeted at finance users.

Winners: Fluence Technologies, insightsoftware, OneStream Software, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik), Unit4, Board, and Planful

Guided Analytics: improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information, and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

Winners: Pyramid Analytics and Domo

Master Data Management: a technology-enabled discipline in which business and information technology work together to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of an enterprise's official shared master data assets.

Winner: Tamr

ModelOps: the discipline of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the life cycle of analytical models, including but not limited to artificial intelligence (AL) and machine learning (ML)models.

Winners: Palantir, DataRobot, and Altair RapidMiner

Sales Performance Management: technologies that enable the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas.

Winners: Anaplan and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik)

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Winners: Domo, Pyramid Analytics, and Tableau

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

