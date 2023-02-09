New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280839/?utm_source=GNW





The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $5.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The pharma microbiology testing kits are expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The pharma microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of rapid test systems, common rapid test kits, rapid tests for salmonella, PCR test, and lateral flow.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The pharma microbiology testing kits detect contamination and uphold good standards. They are used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines, and other biologics.



North America was the largest region in the pharma microbiology testing kits market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the pharma microbiology testing kits market.



The regions covered in the pharma microbiology testing kits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of pharma microbiology testing kits are consumables and equipment.The pharma microbiology testing kits consumables are products used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines, and other biologics.



The various tests performed by pharma microbiology testing kits are endotoxin testing, sterility testing, microbial examination, environmental monitoring, and others that are used by end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic centres, custom lab service providers, and academic and research institutes.



The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of the pharma microbiology testing kits market.According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B, and C, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are increasing their prevalence globally.



WHO report indicated that there were about 1.4 million cases of Hepatitis A reported globally every year. Hence the increasing number of infectious disease cases due to infected needle injections, unprotected sex, homelessness, lack of access to medical care, and other socioeconomic challenges drive the pharma microbiology testing kits market.



The limited shelf life of microorganisms and microbiology reagents acts as a major restraint on the pharma microbiology testing kits market.Shelf life is defined as the time for which a product remains fit for use after its generation.



The shelf life of microbiology reagents depends upon exposure to atmospheric conditions.The life of microorganisms such as bacteria (only 12hours) is short therefore the time for microbiological research is very limited as the quality of microorganisms deteriorates and becomes unfit to use resulting in inaccurate pharma microbiology testing kits results.



Hence, the short or limited shelf life of microbiology reagents may increase cost and hamper the pharma microbiology testing kits market growth.



Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the pharma microbiology testing kits market.Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products.



The contract testing laboratories are outsourced with some testing areas such as stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical characterization, batch?release testing, bioanalytical testing, and others. For instance, the global healthcare analytical testing market is projected to expand to $4.13 billion by 2021 at a growth rate of 11.3%.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency and regulatory body for the pharma microbiology testing kits market in the United States department of health and human services.Laboratories and food companies across the globe use these standards to make sure that food products are safe to eat and drink.



FDA’s Bacteriological Analytical Manual (BAM) detects pathogens (bacterial, viral, parasitic, plus yeast and mold) in food and cosmetic products. Enhanced standards for microbial testing, additional microbiological methods, and environmental testing methods have been set by FDA to ensure food and drug safety.



In November 2022, IDEXX, a US-based healthcare innovation company, acquired Tecta-PDS for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would allow IDEXX to expand its footprint in water microbiology testing.



Tecta-PDS is a Canada-based water microbiology testing company.



The countries covered in the pharma microbiology testing kits market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



