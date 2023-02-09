New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280838/?utm_source=GNW

, Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Omixon Ltd., CareDx, Affymetrix Inc., and GenDx.



The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2021 to $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The transplant diagnostics market includes revenues earned by entities by PCR-based molecular assays, sequencing-based molecular assays, and non-molecular assay technologies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Transplant diagnostics are the tests conducted before relocation/ transplantation of the donor organ to the recipient patient. Histocompatibility and immunogenetics are the main topics of transplantation diagnostics in the context of organ transplantation and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.



North America was the largest region in the transplant diagnostics market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the transplant diagnostics market.



The regions covered in transplant diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of transplant diagnostics are reagents and consumables, instruments, and software and services.The transplant diagnostics instruments are products that are designed to speed up and improve the quality of transplant diagnostics.



The technologies used in transplant diagnostics are non-molecular assay, and molecular assay to transplant various organs such as kidney, liver, heart, lung, and pancreas. The transplant types included are solid organ and stem cells that are used by end-users such as hospitals and transplant centres, research laboratories and transplant centres, and commercial service providers.



Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the transplant diagnostics market.Organ transplant is a complex process and the success of the procedure depends on the acceptance of the donor’s organ by the recipient’s body system.



To check whether the organ transplant can be successful, transplant diagnostic tests are performed. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a US-based non-private organization that manages organ transplantation in the US, in the year 2021, The U.S. saw a record-setting number of organ transplants. 24,669 kidney transplants, 9,236 liver transplants, and 3,817 heart transplantation procedures were performed in 2021. This high demand for diagnostic tests is driving the transplant diagnostics market.



A huge gap between organ donation and demand for organ transplantation is restraining the growth of the transplant diagnostics market.The number of organ donors is increasingly falling short of the number of people requiring organ transplantation.



According to Health Resources and Services Administration in 2021, 106,090 people were on the waiting list for receiving organ donation.This is creating a huge deficit between the supply and demand of organ donors, with the number of people on the waiting list for organ transplants growing increasing with each passing year.



This low number of organ donors is limiting the need for transplant diagnostic tests and devices, thus restraining the market growth.



Companies in the transplant diagnostics market are using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for conducting tests to match organ donors and recipients. NGS technology allows the sequencing of an entire human genome, i.e. millions of DNA molecules within a single day. In Next-generation sequencing (NSG), genes are matched between the donor and recipient and depending on the extent of the match, a decision to perform organ transplantation is made. Nearly all transplant diagnostic tests and devices currently use this technology to decide on organ transplantation. For example, Castle Biosciences launched the Decision Dx-CMSeq Test that used NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) to identify somatic mutations in genes.



The transplant diagnostics market is regulated by authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).For instance, companies in the transplant diagnostics market must comply with the Good Laboratories Practices (GLP) Part 58 directed by the FDA Title 21.



According to this regulation, all the clinical instruments used to diagnose specimens must be maintained under specified conditions and should be properly calibrated, so that there should be minimal distortion in the result. The testing facility must be equipped with a quality assurance unit to monitor each piece of equipment, personnel, methods, practices, record, and controls.



In August 2022, Eurobio Scientific, a France-based biotechnology company, acquired GenDx for $134.3 million(€135 million). The acquisition would help Eurobio to expand its research in the areas of transplantation. Genome Dx is a Netherlands-based molecular diagnostics startup.



The countries covered in the transplant diagnostics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The transplant diagnostics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides transplant diagnostics market statistics, including transplant diagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a transplant diagnostics market share, detailed transplant diagnostics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the transplant diagnostics industry. This transplant diagnostics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280838/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________