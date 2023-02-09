Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Projected to Hit USD 97,310.2 MN at a 20.5% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Research Report Information By Component, By Deployment, By Discrete Industry Forecast Till 2030. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global modern manufacturing execution system market will garner USD 97,310.2 MN by 2030, registering a 20.5% CAGR throughout the assessment period 2022 - 2030.

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Competitive Analysis:

Players leading the modern MES market include:

ABB LTD (Switzerland)

Tebis Technische Informations syteme AG (Germany)

Werum IT Solutions Gmbh (Germany

Dassault Systems (France)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric CO. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric Company (US)

Andea Solutions (Sweden)

Oracle Group (US)

Samsung Group of Companies (South Korea)

The rising adoption of automation and digitization across end-use industries worldwide will support market growth. Besides, the growing need for digital transformations of businesses will escalate the market value. The rising awareness of the benefits of digitization and automation in the workflow is expected to create massive market demand.

Increasing demand for modern manufacturing execution systems in BFSI, consumer electronics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and transportation sectors will act as a key driving force for market growth. Additionally, the rapid adoption of cloud-based services and deployments in advanced algorithms will substantiate market revenues.

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details MES Market Size by 2030 USD 97,310.2 million CAGR during 2022-2030 20.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Increasing penetration of MES in industrial internet of things (IIOT)

Rapid growth in BFSI and retail & manufacturing sectors will drive the modern manufacturing execution system industry. Conversely, the lack of technical expertise and issues concerning data privacy & security are projected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing implementations of modern manufacturing execution systems would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

The global modern manufacturing execution system market is heading with rapid industrial automation worldwide. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are used in many processes, discrete, and mixed manufacturing facilities globally. The recent COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand in the global modern manufacturing execution system market.

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market - Segments

The report is segmented into components, developments, discrete industries, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into software and services. The development segment is sub-segmented into on-premise, on-cloud, and hybrid. The discrete industry segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, FMCG, electronics, and others.

Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market - Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global modern manufacturing execution system market. The largest market share attributes to the rapid automation & digital transformation and the early adoption of advanced technologies.

Besides, the strong presence of notable players and well-established development centers drives market growth, increasing R&D investments to develop automation technologies and services. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital automation processes across end-user industries boosts the regional market growth.

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market - Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the modern MES market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans. They deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services. For which they invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

Dec.16, 2022 --- National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland (NMIS) announced that, in the spring of next year, it is opening its new Model Digital Factory Demonstrator (MDFD) center, built in partnership with Infor, an enterprise technology company. The new MDFD center is expected to ease the pressures of a predicted contraction in the manufacturing sector due to supply chain issues, volatile economics, and the lack of skilled workers, which can negatively impact investments and innovations in manufacturing.

