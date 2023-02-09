Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program winners announced

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating partners that have gone above and beyond to collaborate, serve customers and deliver results.



“We’re incredibly proud of our partners and are pleased to deliver these special awards to elevate and recognize them for their significant achievements,” said Michael Caralis, Vice President of Business Sales. “It’s a great platform for our partners to showcase innovations and help drive their businesses forward.”

From small and medium-size businesses to enterprise and the public sector, the Verizon Partner Network has a five-star rating from CRN, delivering models that are simple and easy to use, featuring assistance and technical training, as well as an extensive training curriculum.

The following award winners will be included in a public relations campaign, receive merchandise and will be recognized during a keynote session at the next Verizon Channel Partners Summit this spring.

Winners are as follows:

Partner Innovation—Source Inc. Source Inc. leads the charge in innovation with a cutting-edge 5G Business Internet solution. This pioneering development has completely transformed the client’s experience across their 2,100+ locations. The solution solved complex challenges and is elevating the standard of banking through technology.

Social & Community Impact—Arrow Electronics/Seneca. Arrow Electronics and its Seneca company have shown a clear commitment in their support of technology solutions that make the world a better place through their collaboration with Unlimited Tomorrow: TrueLimb® Prosthetic Arm Manufacturer. Together they offer prosthetic limbs to people and children who are unable to afford prosthetic devices.

Operational Excellence—Connected Solutions Group (CSG). CSG built an online ordering platform, CSGExpress, that allows Business Internet orders to be created by Verizon representatives directly, eliminating the need for manual input for frontline staff and backend operations. CSGExpress has redefined how they operate and created a faster, better experience for partners and consumers.

Customer Business Impact—ConectUS Wireless. ConectUS Wireless displayed a commitment to customer success and achieved tangible client outcomes. The ConectUS team showcased live webcasts from several locations at motor speedways in Texas and Las Vegas, where clients and agents could see Verizon’s 5G Business Internet solution in action, resulting in incremental growth in sales.

Marketing Excellence—SHI International Corp. SHI created a comprehensive marketing approach to drive awareness of Verizon’s Mobility Co-Sell program. Focused on educating sellers, SHI successfully executed marketing opportunities to engage and excite their teams, leading SHI to surpass their 2022 revenue goal for the Mobility Co-Sell program.

Business Internet Growth Achievement—Connected Solutions Group (CSG) & Ingram Micro. This award is solely based on sales results, and we are pleased to recognize Connected Solutions Group, a value-added reseller, and Ingram Micro, a value-added distributor, as joint winners. As members of Verizon's Mobility Co-Sell Program, they delivered incredible results with Verizon's Business Internet solution.

Visit Verizon Partner Network to learn more about our business and partner solutions.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video in and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact:

Claudia Russo

claudia.russo@verizon.com