Swift Fuels Extends Their Forever Avgas STC with “$100 Pricing” For All Piston-Powered Aircraft Fleetwide

Swift Fuels has extended their popular “Forever Avgas STC” program offered to all aviation consumers with low-cost pricing set at $100 through at least December 31, 2023

Any aircraft owner/pilot who purchases a Forever Avgas STC for $100 will receive all Swift Fuels’ past and future avgas certification documents/placards for their registered aircraft at no extra charge – FOREVER!

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Fuels, LLC is the global leader in the research, development, and commercial sales of unleaded aviation gasoline for piston-powered (propeller) aircraft. For the past 8 years, Swift has been the only company that architected, produced, and sold a qualified unleaded avgas product nationwide across the US. We now have a strong base of dedicated customers who reap the benefit of our premium grade gasoline products. Benefits include increased oil change intervals up to 100 hours with no lead-fouled sparkplugs, zero toxic lead exhaust, and less engine wear-and-tear. UL94 unleaded avgas is FAA-approved for over 70% of the US piston fleet, and it complies with an ASTM International production specification, and it has OEM endorsements from major engine manufacturers, airframe companies, and rotorcraft makers. No other aviation gasoline product in the US piston market today has achieved this!

Furthermore, Swift Fuels is actively working with FAA, OEM’s and ASTM International on the certification and roll-out of our new 100-octane - 10%+ renewable - avgas product called 100R. 100R does not use aromatic amines (heavy/aggressive solvents) or MMT (metals) as octane boosters. Instead, 100R utilizes oxygenates to co-combust with the base hydrocarbon fuel resulting in virtually identical rated power but with the cleanest possible exhaust of any avgas product. We are targeting the initial roll-out of 100R to our customer base later this year. Our goal: 100R will replace 100LL in 3 to 5 years, globally.

At Swift Fuels, we recently expanded our UL94 avgas supply chain network to give consumers confidence in our continuing ability to fulfill their ongoing demand for our unleaded avgas products. We operate over 500,000 gallons of revolving fuel throughput capacity along with a network of railcars supplying Avgas. Our plan is to expand this in the future with additional operating sites in strategic locations. We already work with all major fuel distributors / suppliers including World Fuel, Avfuel, Titan, Epic, P66 and others.

To help ensure our customers operate safely, Swift Fuels utilizes a proprietary STC program that allows our consumers to confirm their engine and airframe certification with their FAA-approved mechanics and thereby display a Swift Fuels unleaded fuel placard to confirm the consumer is authorized to use our fuels and reduce any chance of misfuelling. Swift Fuels actively collaborates with NATA, and the executive leadership committee of the FAA/EAGLE Unleaded Avgas program.

Our goal is to work with our consumers and stakeholders in providing premium grade certified products at the lowest cost. That is why our STC program limits the pricing of our STC purchase to only $100, one-time, FOREVER. That means that after your initial $100 purchase, all future FAA-Avgas-STC approvals that Swift Fuels receives from the FAA, will flow to the qualified Forever-Avgas-STC holder at no extra charge. That commitment covers all avgas certification information and placards past and future pertaining the combined engine, airframe, and/or rotorcraft for any given FAA-registered aircraft tail number.

