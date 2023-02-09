CompareAccounts.com Announces Good News for Savers: Banks Competing With High Yield Savings Accounts at Higher Interest Rates

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for savers. The Federal Reserve recently raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%. As a result, several banks are now offering Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) above 4.00%.

For those seeking to grow their savings, this presents a good opportunity to consider high yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts (CDs). CompareAccounts.com is a platform that can assist individuals in comparing these types of accounts to help them make an informed decision about their finances.

Co-founder of CompareAccounts.com Conor Keenan stated, "Our mission is to provide consumers with the necessary tools and information to make informed decisions about their finances." The platform allows users to easily compare rates, fees, and other features of high yield savings accounts and CDs.

"With just a few clicks, you can compare rates, fees, and more to find the best option for you." Keenan added.

With so many options on the market, finding the right savings account can be a challenge. However, CompareAccounts.com is designed to simplify the process, enabling users to compare various options and make an informed decision with just a few clicks.

For those looking to maximize their savings and earn a higher return, a high yield savings account or CD may be worth considering. Americans don't need to settle for mediocre returns. Visit CompareAccounts.com to view its recommendations for the best high yield savings accounts and best CD rates available now.

About CompareAccounts.com

CompareAccounts.com is a leading financial comparison website dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions about their financial products. With a mission to empower consumers with the tools and information they need to make smart financial decisions, CompareAccounts.com has become the go-to source for comparing financial products.

Contact Information:

Conor Keenan

Co-Founder

media@compareaccounts.com



