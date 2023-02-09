G2 Names Frontegg a Best Software Award Winner in 2023, Enterprise Developers Tout Platform Flexibility, Ease of Use and Outstanding Customer Support

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg , the leading user management platform for B2B apps, today announced it has been named a 2023 Best Software Award winner by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Frontegg earned No. 26 on the list of Top Security Products , which also includes the likes of Microsoft Azure Active Directory, GitLab, IBM Security Verify, Snyk, Datadog, and GitHub. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This award comes after G2 awarded Frontegg an impressive 42 total badges in its Winter 2023 report .



“Frontegg’s customers have spoken. Being named a Best Software Award winner by G2 is a testament to the elevated customer experience directly from the users who interact with our product every day,” said Sagi Rodin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Frontegg. “One of our core missions is to help SaaS app builders meet the highest industry standards when it comes to user and account management within their apps, and this award validates all of the hard work our team has done on that front for our customers. We’re looking forward to continuing to innovate on the Frontegg platform and provide organizations with the user management solutions they need for years to come.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

Real Users Sing Frontegg’s Praises

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of satisfaction and market presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

An example of user reviews on the G2 website include:

“Frontegg’s product was easily integrated into our existing infrastructure. Frontegg’s system is user-friendly and has a relentless support ecosystem. Also, the platform gives you [an] A to Z solution and supports app developers by covering everything, from authentication flows to advanced capabilities, like complex organizational structures (multi-tenancy), fine-grained authorization, API-token management, a self-service admin portal for end-users, subscription enforcement, single-sign-on (SSO), and more.”

"Frontegg reduces our team's work around authentication and user management. They make it easy to integrate with a variety of authentication workflows. Once the application is integrated, they provide back office functionality with either their UI or API. This lets us have the flexibility of choosing our customer auth experience while also providing flexibility in how we implement our back office operations."

“Frontegg was one of the easiest technical decisions we've made. The platform has all the features we need to reduce a tremendous amount of work on our side so we can focus on our business needs and not on building an auth platform. The technical team is responsive and available for any questions we had while evaluating, migrating and using the platform."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review) on G2’s Frontegg review page . To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology .

About Frontegg

Frontegg enables B2B SaaS applications to securely manage customer identity at scale via its advanced, self-served User Management platform. Built on the idea that brands should focus on building their core value, Frontegg offers a variety of tools that seamlessly integrate into any SaaS product, helping development teams to work faster and more efficiently towards their goal. Founded in 2019 by Sagi Rodin (CEO) and Aviad Mizrachi (CTO), Frontegg has since raised $70M from top-tier global VCs and serves as the user management infrastructure for leading B2B SaaS companies around the globe, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 100 companies.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

