ConferenceSource Offers Clients A Customized Service That Exceeds Their Meeting And Conference Needs

Certified National Women's Business Enterprise, ConferenceSource, takes pride in providing each of its clients with a customized scope of services, such as national sales meetings, executive retreats, hiring forums, and investigator meetings, that meet and exceed their ever-evolving meeting and conference needs.

ConferenceSource specializes as a biotechnology and pharmaceutical meeting planner dedicated to planning and producing meetings compliant with the PhRMA and AdvaMed Codes, Open Payments (formerly the Sunshine Act), and state laws for pharmaceutical, bioscience, medical, and life science companies.

With no task too big or small for the company to handle, ConferenceSource is able to offer efficient and detailed communications throughout the entire event planning process and will work with you each step of the way to ensure complete success and measurable results for each program.

Meetings Made Easy

As an experienced corporate event agency, ConferenceSource can help you or your company make meetings easy.

Focusing on compliance, value, and personalized service, the expert team at ConferenceSource will assist you in spreading your message by customizing and delivering an unforgettable meeting experience.

Some of its services include:

Hiring Forums

ConferenceSource has held hiring forums all over the country and can help you with everything to make your next recruiting event successful, including venue sourcing, travel accommodations, food and beverages, and hotel accommodation.

Conference Management

From managing all logistical components for conference registration, housing, ad hoc meetings, investor relations events, and ancillary events, ConferenceSource gives you the freedom to take care of business onsite.

Pharmaceutical Meeting Planning

Pharmaceutical meeting planning has taken a more robust shape over the last few decades, and today, these events are a developed solution for industry professionals to network and gather information on the latest trends and developments that have helped transform the industry.

Whether your pharmaceutical company is hosting a small event or a large conference with thousands of attendees, ConferenceSource helps you with the crucial planning and coordination needed for such an event.

Advisory Board Meetings

Advisory board meetings are one of the meeting types that ConferenceSource is frequently asked to handle.

The company has all the tools to make your next advisory board meeting better than the last and has spent years working with physicians, as well as understanding all aspects needed to ensure the efficiency of these meetings, including logistical, travel, and hotel management, invitations, and honoraria management.

Incentive Programs

Every company wants to build invaluable market share and boost revenue, and what better way to influence sales team behavior than by utilizing an incentive program?

ConferenceSource has connections in enticing locations all over the world and can build a sales incentive program customized to your company’s unique needs and challenges.

Additionally, due to the continued impact of the pandemic and the increasing shortage of healthcare workers because of work-related stress and burnout, ConferenceSource has released an Incentives for healthcare employees article on its informative blog to help companies better understand and find possible incentives to boost healthcare employment numbers.

Sales Kickoffs

Motivate, engage, and inspire your team to go the distance with your next sales kickoff event.

ConferenceSource combines amazing venues with world-class experiences to bring your team together, enhance your sales strategy and make your sales kickoff the most impactful one yet.

ConferenceSource recognizes the importance of the investigator meetings that are held in conjunction with your clinical trials, and the company is skilled in sourcing both domestic and international venues, keeping in mind cost-effectiveness and the privacy needed for these highly confidential meetings.

More information

To find out more about ConferenceSource and to see a complete list of its corporate events, meetings, and conference services, please visit the website at https://conference-source.com/.

