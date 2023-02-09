New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280837/?utm_source=GNW





The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The apheresis consumables and equipment market is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



Apheresis consumables and equipment are devices through which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis, and low-density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.



North America was the largest region in the apheresis consumables and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the apheresis consumables and equipment market.



The regions covered in apheresis consumables and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of apheresis consumables and equipment are disposables and devices.The apheresis consumables are the products that are used in apheresis technology.



The technologies involved in disposables and devices are centrifugation and membrane filtration and procedures involved are photopheresis, plasmapheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, and others. The apheresis consumables and equipment are used in applications such as renal disease, neurology, haematology, and others.



The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions.Apheresis Equipment helps to transfuse blood for blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, leukemia, and cancer.



According to a report published by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 60,300 people in the USA are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, and one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes requiring an immediate blood transfusion.According to the American Society of Hematology, 100,000 Americans possessed sickle cell Anemia and another 2 million people carry the trait requiring Apheresis Equipment for blood transfusion.



According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, 16.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported worldwide. Cancer treatment requires at least 8 units of blood per patient per procedure, thus requiring blood component collection and blood transfusion. Thus, such a high prevalence of these blood disorders increases demand for apheresis consumables and equipment.



Lack of awareness about apheresis consumables and equipment restrains the apheresis consumables and equipment market. Patients in developing countries like Africa. and the Middle East are unaware of apheresis consumables and equipment and how the device can be advantageous to treating blood disorders and few lack access to the device at the medical facility due to high cost or unavailability. According to the journal of clinical apheresis, only Nigeria in the whole of West Africa. uses apheresis equipment to collect platelets. Most countries are unaware of the use of apheresis, leading to low demand for apheresis consumables and equipment, and hindering the growth of the market.



Companies are developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood).Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresis equipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system, and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted.



The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in a more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Companies like Haemonetics Corp have developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centres.



The countries covered in the apheresis consumables and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



