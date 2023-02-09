Prelude Therapeutics To Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the company will participate in three healthcare investment conferences in February.



On Tuesday, February 14, at 8:40 a.m. ET , Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference . The live webcast is available here. They will be joined by Laurent Chardonnet, Chief Financial Officer, for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.





Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer will join the 12:00 p.m. ET panel, “Key Targets for Targeted Protein Degradation in Oncology and Potential Combination Strategies.”



Andrew Combs, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Chemistry, will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET on the panel entitled, “Degradation vs. Inhibition – When does Targeted Protein Degradation make Sense and When Does it Not?”

About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3879 a first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

