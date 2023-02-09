Global Asset Performance Management Market Is Anticipated to Witness Significant Grow At A CAGR of 9.8% During 2022 To 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Newyork, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asset Performance Management Market is estimated at USD 2.5 Bn in 2021 and USD 2.7 Billion in 2022. The sales is projected to reach USD 7 Bn, exhibiting a 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Increasing demand to manage assets efficiently and optimize total cost ownership (TCO) is expected to play a salient role in developing the market in the forecast period. SMEs and large enterprises have been identified as significant consumers of the APM, thereby, boosting the market growth in the forecast period.



The growing inclination of enterprises to adopt a modern approach to asset performance management with Industry 4.0 is projected to offer avenues of opportunities in the coming time. Digital twin’s technology is anticipated to offer a remunerative scope of expansion in the forecast period.

In addition, the introduction of modern asset management solutions during the pandemic by established players aided organizations to enhance their performance and optimize maintenance costs. This is anticipated to augment the market size in the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Siemens Energy and Bentley Systems informed of their collaboration to launch a performance management solution for oil and gas operators. The solution gives provides asset performance software capabilities of Bentley Systems Inc. with Siemens Energy’s oil & gas equipment proficiency.

Download Free Sample - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33037

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global asset performance management market is estimated at USD 2.5 Bn in 2021

The global asset performance management market to expand at 9.8% CAGR by 2032

The global asset performance management market projected to secure USD 7 Bn by 2032

Cloud segment to expand at 8.9% CAGR during the assessment period

Solutions Segment to exhibit 9.3% CAGR in the forecast period

U.S to garner USD 2.3 Bn recording a 9.4% expansion rate from 2022 to 2032

Ask For Report Customization - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33037

Competitive Landscape

The global asset performance management market is highly fragmented with various large enterprises and SMEs functioning at regional and national levels. Key players in the market include AVEVA Group, IBM, Bentley Systems, SAP, and Siemens Energy AG, among others.

In April 2021, Bentley Systems announced that it is developing applications using the NVIDIA Omniverse platform for real-time visualization, photorealistic, and simulation of digital twins of massive-scale industrial and civil infrastructure projects.

In April 2021, GE Digital disclosed updates to its SmartSignal predictive maintenance software solution, which helps industrial companies in proactively forecasting, predicting, diagnosing, and monitoring device shortcomings.

Explore PMR’s Extensive Coverage on IT and Telecommunication Domain:

Binder Jetting Services Market

Triage Systems Market

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market

ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market

E-bike Subscription Platforms Market

Online Bidding Platforms Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353