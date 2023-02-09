New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280835/?utm_source=GNW





The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow from $9.86 billion in 2021 to $10.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow to $16.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The cell culture consumables and equipment market consist of sales of flasks, tubes, dishes or cryovials, serological pipettes or centrifugation tubes, bottles, cell scrapers, strainers, coverslips and inserts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientists in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production, and toxicity testing.



North America was the largest region in the cell culture consumables and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the cell culture consumables and equipment market.



The regions covered in the cell culture consumables and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products in cell culture consumables and equipment are consumables and instruments.The cell culture instruments involve the various instruments that are required for cell culture in the cell culture laboratory.



The various instruments used in cell culture are cell culture vessels, bioreactors, biosafety cabinets, carbon dioxide incubators, and centrifuges and consumables are media, sera, and reagents. The applications involved are vaccination, toxicity testing, cancer research, drug screening and development, recombinant products, stem cell technology, regenerative medicine, and others that are used by end-users such as industrial, biotechnology, agriculture, and others.



An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market.Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and hypertension are growing rapidly.



A few chronic diseases are caused due to loss or damage of certain types of cells.Such diseases can be cured by replacing the destroyed cells with new ones that are produced by pluripotent stem cells, using cell culture consumables and equipment.



So, with the rising incidence of chronic diseases, there is an increased need for such equipment that can produce new cells outside the natural environment, thus driving the growth of this market. For example, according to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



Contamination of cell culture is the most prominent factor restricting the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment market.Contaminated culture is the presence of non-living substances or unwanted foreign microorganisms that have undesirable effects on the cell culture.



Using contaminated culture cells has several negative consequences on the users and thus hampers the growth of this market.For example, an article published on MedCrave, stated that Mycoplasma is one of the most common and difficult to detect contaminants.



The article also highlighted the results of a study on fibroblasts and keratinocyte cell lines that showed 32.35% of contamination, out of which 17.65% were mycoplasma contaminated cultures, followed by fungal (8.82%) and bacterial (5.88%) contaminants. Hence, the high risk associated with cell culture techniques poses a threat to the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market.



Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell culture may be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports that present a three-dimensional structure and are used to replicate a tissue or an organ in an artificial environment by allowing the cells to interact with the surroundings in all three directions. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with a higher degree of structural complexity and maintain the steady-state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures. In August 2021, Amerigo Scientific, a US-based manufacturer of biomedical and life sciences products, launched #D cell cultures for research purposes.



FDA regulates the cell culture consumables and equipment in the U.S. Under title 21, Sec 864.2240. For cell and tissue culture equipment FDA states that if the equipment is not labelled or mentioned as sterile, it would be removed from good manufacturing practices of the quality system. Additionally, each manufacturing unit should maintain procedures to receive, review, and evaluate complaints. These procedures require consistency and punctuality along with the documentation of the receipts. Therefore, these regulatory standards improve the safety and efficacy of instruments and consumables used during cell culture processes.



In July 2021, Sartorius, a Germany-based laboratory instrument manufacturer, acquired Xell AG for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would expand Sartorius’ current media offering and other cell culture products.



Xell AG is a Germany-based cell culture specialist.



The countries covered in the cell culture consumables and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cell culture consumables and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cell culture consumables and equipment market statistics, including cell culture consumables and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cell culture consumables and equipment market share, detailed cell culture consumables and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cell culture consumables and equipment industry. This cell culture consumables and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

