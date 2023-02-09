Global Potassium Citrate Market Is Expected to Grow USD 1030 Million at a CAGR of 4.5% Until 2030 by Food Industry Updates

New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Potassium Citrate Market By Purity (Less Than 98.0%, 98%-99%, And Above 99%), By Application (Buffering Agent, Flavoring Agent, Stabilizer, Anti-Oxidation Agent, Emulsifier, Acidity Regulator, And Others), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Industrial, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Potassium Citrate Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 693 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1030 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Potassium Citrate? How big is the Potassium Citrate Industry?

Potassium Citrate Report Coverage & Overview:

Tripotassium citrate and potassium salt are other names for potassium citrate. It is a tribasic citric acid salt. It has the appearance of a white, hygroscopic, crystalline powder. It is easily accessible in supermarkets or chemist stores. It is employed in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and animal feeds.

Potassium citrate is associated with a variety of health advantages for humans, including preserving a healthy fluid balance, and promoting normal cell activity. It works well as a substitute for sodium nitrate. In addition, it is frequently used as a buffer, preservative, and acid regulator.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/potassium-citrate-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 187+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Potassium Citrate Market: Growth Dynamics

The exceptional qualities that potassium citrate possesses are one of the main factors boosting the growth of the global potassium citrate market. It has several different qualities, including a high solubility rate, a flavor profile, a hygroscopic tendency, and many more.

The potassium citrate industry has seen substantial expansion because of the rising demand for emulsifier fortification to increase shelf life, produce high yields, and achieve a soft crumb structure. The global market is expanding because of the increasing consumer preference for personal care and cosmetic products in developing nations.

Additionally, the rise in worldwide consumer disposable income is supporting market expansion. The pH buffering, potassium fortification, improvement of stability, and many other benefits that potassium citrate offers are only some of the additional benefits. Furthermore, it is projected to have a favorable impact on the worldwide potassium citrate market throughout the forecast period due to its capacity to function as a systemic alkalizer in the food and beverage industry. However, the adverse effects on health might be hampering the market growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/potassium-citrate-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 693 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1030 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players FBC Industries, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, ATPGroup, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, Foodchem International Corporation, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Niran BioChemical Limited, RZBC Group Co. Ltd. and Tate & Lyle PLC. among others Key Segment By Purity, By Application, By End-Use Industry, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Potassium Citrate Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global potassium citrate market is segmented based on purity, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the purity, the global market is bifurcated into less than 98.0%, 98%-99 %, and above 99%. The above 99% segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Potassium citrate can be conveniently supplied in high-density polythene bags by vendors due to its purity. They have a 1.182 g/cm3 density and a 230°C melting temperature. A whitish crystalline powder called potassium citrate dissolves in water at 20°C. Thus, the market is anticipated to be driven by the use of this pure potassium citrate as a food additive in food processing.

Based on the application, the global potassium citrate market is categorized into buffering agents, flavoring agents, stabilizers, anti-oxidation agents, emulsifiers, acidity regulators, and others. The flavoring agent is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributable to maintaining the standard for soft drinks while improving the quality of packaged food. To maintain acidity, fortify potassium, chelate metal ions, and reduce sodium content in beverages, food-grade potassium citrate can be used to alter pH levels.

For processed foods, potassium citrate is utilized as a food ingredient and preservative. The food processing industry in India is one of the biggest in the world and is anticipated to reach US$ 535 billion by 2025, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Between April 2014 and March 2020, the booming food business attracted $4.18 billion in foreign direct investments. As a result, it is predicted that increased investment in the food industry will increase the demand for potassium citrate.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, industrial, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry uses potassium citrate, a potassium salt of citric acid, as a food additive. A buffer to control pH levels (between 7.5 and 9) in an alkaline state can block the activity of some enzymes and extend the shelf life of food by using potassium citrate.

Additionally, potassium citrate is utilized as a flavoring additive to give foods and drinks a balanced flavor by adding a sour taste and reducing their acidity. As a result, potassium citrate is needed as a food additive for food processing, where the market is expected to expand.

The global Potassium Citrate market is segmented as follows:

By Purity

Less than 98.0%

98%-99 %

Above 99%

By Application

Buffering Agent

Flavoring Agent

Stabilizer

Anti-oxidation Agent

Emulsifier

Acidity Regulator

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial

Others

Browse the full “Potassium Citrate Market By Purity (Less Than 98.0%, 98%-99%, And Above 99%), By Application (Buffering Agent, Flavoring Agent, Stabilizer, Anti-Oxidation Agent, Emulsifier, Acidity Regulator, And Others), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Industrial, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/potassium-citrate-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Potassium Citrate market include -

FBC Industries

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

ATPGroup

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

Foodchem International Corporation

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Niran BioChemical Limited

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Potassium Citrate market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Potassium Citrate market size was valued at around US$ 693 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1030 million by 2030.

The global market for potassium citrate has grown dramatically as a result of the rising demand for emulsifier fortification to extend shelf life, achieve high yields, and produce soft crumb structures.

Based on the purity, the above 99% segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the flavoring agent is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/potassium-citrate-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Potassium Citrate industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Potassium Citrate Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Potassium Citrate Industry?

What segments does the Potassium Citrate Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Potassium Citrate Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Purity, By Application, By End-Use Industry, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6075

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global potassium citrate market due to the growing demand from the food processing industry. Moreover, a significant rise in demand for metal surface treatment, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and detergents in China is likely to positively shape the trajectory of the regional market during the forecast period. Besides, North America accounts for the second-largest share in the potassium citrate industry owing to the growing demand for personal care products like peels, face masks, creams, and many others.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2021, the generic version of Urocit-K®, Potassium Citrate ER Tablets, was introduced by Camber Pharmaceuticals. Renal tubular acidosis is a kidney stone problem that is treated with potassium citrate ER tablets. Camber sells potassium citrate ER tablets in 100-count bottles of 5 mEq, 10 mEq, and 15 mEq each.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a Press Release of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-potassium-citrate-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Dehydrated Green Beans Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dehydrated-green-beans-market

Egg-free Mayonnaise Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/egg-free-mayonnaise-market

Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/naturally-derived-sweeteners-market

Algae Protein Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/algae-protein-market

Herbs & Spice Extracts Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/herbs-spice-extracts-market

Collagen Casings Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/collagen-casings-market

Maqui Berries Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/maqui-berries-market

E-Liquid Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/e-liquid-market

Hemp Seed Protein Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemp-seed-protein-market

Red Berries Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/red-berries-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?