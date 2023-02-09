New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280832/?utm_source=GNW





The global medical lasers market is expected to grow from $4.84 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The medical lasers market is expected to grow to $9.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The medical lasers market consists of sales of solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources.



North America was the largest region in the medical lasers market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the medical lasers market.



The regions covered in the medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main type of medical lasers is solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems.The solid-state laser system is a laser system that uses a gain medium as a solid instead of liquid as in dye lasers and gas as in gas lasers.



The applications involved are surgical, cosmetic, and dental. The end-users involved are ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others.



The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures contributed to the medical lasers market’s growth during the period.The surge in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures propelled the demand for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide.



According to the article published by Beautynews in April 2021, the number of facial plastic surgery procedures in the USA in 2020 is approximately 56,084, and the one was the brow lift procedure is nearly 31,404. Thus, the high usage of medical lasers to perform minimally invasive aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries increases the demand for medical lasers.



The high cost of surgeries limits the growth of the medical laser market.The high cost of treatments involving medical lasers limited the adoption and demand for lasers used to perform minimally invasive surgeries.



For instance, the average cost of LASIK surgery performed in the USA was $1,500 per eye in 2021 . Therefore, the high and increasing cost of surgeries is likely to act as a restraint to the growth of the medical lasers market.



Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products with advanced techniques to serve the healthcare professionals and their patients better.For instance, in March 2021, Solta Medical, a division of Bausch Health, launched Clear + Brilliant Touch Laser.



The new laser a more comprehensive treatment protocol by providing the benefits of two wavelengths and easing the treatment process.



In October 2021, Laser MD Medspa, a US-based medical spa services company, acquired Young Medical Spa for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would expand the company’s footprint in the state of Pennsylvania bas adding four locations.



Young Medical is a US-based provider of full suite of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments including Laser hair removal, botox treatment and others.



The countries covered in the medical lasers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical lasers market statistics, including medical lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical lasers market share, detailed medical lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical lasers industry. This medical lasers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

