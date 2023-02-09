Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market Share Report ($14.20 Billion by 2028) Lead by United States (4.8% CAGR) – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Equipment & Solutions and Services), Tubing (Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Silicone), Application (Fluid Handling & Management, Fluid Preparation, Integration & Automation, Buffer Management, and Others), Usage (Cough Syrup, Intravenous Product, Complex Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical & Medical Companies, and Others)”; the global pharmaceutical fluid handling market share is projected to reach USD 14.20 billion by 2028 from USD 10.30 billion in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 10.30 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 14.20 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 278 No. of Tables 219 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Offering, Tubing, Application, Usage, and End User





Global Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In Aug. 2022 , Rigaku Corporation has acquired all issued shares of MILabs B.V. on August 2, 2021, as part of their full-scale effort to enter the life sciences business. Through this acquisition, Rigaku will expand its life sciences modality business globally by combining MILabs’ multi-modality businesses, including PET, SPECT, Optical Imaging, and CT equipment for animals, with Rigaku's original X-ray imaging business for animals.

In Oct. 2022 , Merck, a leading science and technology company, has opened a commercial facility for its new Millipore CTDMO Services offering at the company’s site in Martillac, France.





In Apr. 2022 , Merck, the U.S. and Canada life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced the Life Science business sector’s signing of an agreement with the Administrative Management Committee of Wuxi National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone to significantly expand the company’s first Asia Pacific Mobius Single-Use manufacturing center in China.

In Aug. 2022 , Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) has launched BioPure Braided Hose assemblies as an end-to-end solution for companies requiring fitting, hose, assembly and testing.

In Jul. 2022 , A&G AS, based in the Estonian capital of Tallinn, has been part of the Raumedic group of companies since 2021. The company specializes in assembly in the field of medical technology and is equipped with corresponding cleanroom production space.

In Nov. 2021 , Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions has been named as the Most Innovative Pharma Fluid Management Solutions Provider 2021 at the Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Watson-Marlow is specialized in peristaltic pumping technology and single-use Accusil silicone tubing and asepticsu tube assemblies. it is an ideal technology for the pharmaceutical industry as it provides precise flow rates with low shear and reduces contamination risk as the fluid is contained within the tube, never coming into contact with the pump mechanism.

In Sept. 2021 , Watson-Marlow launched bioprocessing production at new Cork facility. The ISO 14644-1 Class 7 cleanroom is fully certified to meet the demands of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing offering a high quality and reliable supply for the growing Irish market.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everyday lives of people and businesses worldwide, and the pharmaceutical supply chain was greatly affected. The COVID-19 pandemic inflicted enormous pressure on healthcare infrastructure and hampered the operational capabilities of the biopharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in industry growth, as pharmaceutical liquid handling was in high demand, as specimens had to be processed faster in the laboratory to conduct research on SAR-CoV-2. The COVID-19 vaccine development boosted the need for advanced automated liquid handling systems. As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, the market has grown positively.

Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market : Segmental Overview

Based on tubing , the global pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and silicone. In 2022, the silicone segment held the largest share of the market. The TPE segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.

Based on end user , the pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical & medical companies, and others. The biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.





