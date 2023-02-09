Healthcare Kiosk Market to Surpass Value of USD 1.81 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.49% from 2022-2028, owing to Rising Adoption of Digital Technologies in the Healthcare Domain

Westford, USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare kiosk market in North America is on an upward trajectory due to several factors, such as the increasing usage of advanced technologies by healthcare organizations, surging healthcare expenditure, and the availability of payment kiosks. In addition, the advent of 5G technology will further boost the market, bringing speed and efficiency to payment procedures through healthcare kiosks. Furthermore, biometrics and facial recognition are becoming popular trends in the market, driving its growth. Additionally, the launch of new healthcare kiosks, such as patient check-in and way-finding kiosks, will provide ample opportunities for growth in the market.

According to the latest findings from SkyQuest, women have demonstrated a higher usage rate for healthcare kiosks in the United States in the year 2022. The research showed that women utilized the technology three times more frequently than men. The study also revealed that most kiosk users were within the age range of 55 to 70 years old. Companies must recognize these trends and cater to the specific health needs of these populations through their kiosk offerings to stay ahead in the market.

Healthcare kiosks are revolutionizing the way medical facilities function. These technologically advanced units offer various services, from basic check-ins to sophisticated health exams and virtual doctor consultations. Furthermore, with the integration of cutting-edge technologies AI and IoT, healthcare kiosks are becoming crucial tools in optimizing cost efficiency and streamlining operations.

Telemedicine Kiosk Segment to Revolutionize Healthcare Service Offerings Thanks to Its Multi-Functionality

The telemedicine kiosk segment is poised for strong growth in the coming years, with a projected high CAGR during the forecast period. These kiosks are expected to play a crucial role in the healthcare industry as they allow medical professionals to deliver treatments to patients from a distance using advanced communication technology. As a result, Telemedicine kiosks have the potential to improve the way healthcare is delivered, offering patients more convenient and accessible care options.

The healthcare kiosk market in North America is expected to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2028, fueled by factors such as the presence of major players, technological advancements, and increasing demand for digital health solutions. In addition, North America is known for its thriving startup ecosystem and the quick adoption of innovative technology-driven enterprise business models. This, combined with a growing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare solutions, is expected to drive growth in the region's market.

Hospital Segment to Drive Major Sales owing to Increasing Kiosk Demand to Optimize Healthcare Workflows

In 2022, the hospital segment dominated the healthcare kiosk market, accounting for a significant portion of the market share. High patient volumes and the growing need to optimize workflow and reduce wait times in healthcare facilities are contributing to the positive outlook of the segment. Hospitals are investing heavily in digital health technologies, including healthcare kiosks, to improve the patient experience and reduce the burden on healthcare staff.

Europe emerged as one of the leading regions in the healthcare kiosk market, capturing the second-largest market share. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, strong government support, and increasing demand for virtual consultations are driving the regional market growth. In addition, the region's strong economy is also a major market driver, providing the resources and support necessary to implement kiosk technology and its various applications.

The report provides an in-depth evaluation of the healthcare kiosk market, including key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, and the competitive landscape. The report also offers insights into the financial statements and SWOT analysis of major players in the market, giving readers a clear understanding of the market dynamics and the players driving growth.

Key Developments in Healthcare Kiosk Market

Accushield and BookJane have teamed up to revolutionize workforce scheduling in the healthcare industry. They have created Flex, the first kiosk-based solution for senior living, skilled nursing, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations. Flex combines the best features of a top workforce scheduling platform with the industry's leading kiosk-based sign-in and entry management system. As a result, the kiosk-based system provides a seamless, secure, and efficient solution for healthcare organizations.

Jamba, a well-known global lifestyle brand, has joined forces with Blendid, a robotic food service solutions leader, to bring its popular Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosks to the healthcare industry. The two companies have initiated their healthcare expansion by launching a pilot kiosk at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. The eight-by-eight-foot kiosk provides hospital staff, patients, and visitors access to fresh, delicious smoothies made by the fully contactless, robotic mix master.

Qmed Asia, a Malaysian health technology startup, has made a significant announcement in the world of telehealth. The company has unveiled its new telehealth kiosk, Qmed GO, explicitly designed for corporate employers. Qmed GO is a "mini-clinic" and provides employees access to remote health consultations and diagnoses with licensed general practitioners. In addition, the kiosk features cloud-connected medical IoT devices that enable real-time monitoring of up to 16 vital parameters.

Biometric Health Kiosk, a leading healthcare industry operator, has invested significantly in United States-based Higi. The UK-based AI chatbot provider, Babylon Health, led a Series B funding round totaling USD 30 million for Higi, which is set to enhance its digital assessment capabilities. Higi provides kiosks for users to measure and track various health metrics, and its services are easily accessible to a large portion of the US population. Higi's kiosks are located within a five-mile radius of 73% of the US population.

