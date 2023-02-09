Nilörngruppen AB: year-end update

English Swedish

Updated quarterly report, where the accumulated turnover adjusted for currency effect has been updated to MSEK 853 which results in an organic increase of 8% whereas the turnover adjusted for currency effect during quarter 4 has been updated to MSEK 178 which results in an organic decrease of 24%. All tables etc are unchanged.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 15:30 a.m., 9 February 2023

