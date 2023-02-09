Respiratory Devices Market to Surpass US$ 43,627.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global respiratory devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,725.0 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Respiratory Devices Market:

The adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by key market players is expected to drive the global respiratory devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Masimo, a medical technology company, announced that it had acquired TNI medical AG, a medical device company. Under this acquisition TNI’s SoftFlow technology will provide high-flow, warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients with serious pulmonary conditions. The ventilators generate a regulated high flow of room air that includes integrated flow generators, respiratory circuit, and patient interface and operates without the need for pneumatic systems.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global respiratory devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as product launches by the key market players. For instance, in July 2020, OMRON Corporation, a medical device company, announced that it had launched an all-age-group compatible nebulizer intended for the drug delivery of optimal particle size that can be used to treat the upper as well as lower airways

Among product type, oxygen concentrators is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to increasing product launch by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Servotech Power Systems, a manufacturer of LED Lights, solar panels, and UVC disinfection products, announced that they had launched medical-grade oxygen concentrators, which provide a steady flow of oxygen that can be easily adjusted according to the patient's need

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global respiratory devices market include Masimo, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ICU Medical, Inc., General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inogen, Inc., TytoCare Ltd., Belluscura, Mitocon Biomed, VYAIRE, Medline Industries, Inc., OMRON Corporation, TNI medical AG, and Xplore Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Respiratory Devices Market, By Product Type: Respiratory Consumables Respiratory Mask Nasal Cannulas Tracheostomy Tubes and Oxygen Tubes Other Accessories and Consumables Nebulizers Compressed Jet Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizers Mesh Nebulizers Oxygen Concentrators Home Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Positive airway pressure devices Polysomnography Devices Ambulatory PSG Clinical PSG Pulse Oximeters Mechanical Ventilators Spirometers

Global Respiratory Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others (Long Term Care Centers, etc.)

Global Respiratory Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Regions South Africa Central Africa North Africa



