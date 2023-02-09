New to The Street TV Announces Episode #435 with its Five Business Guest Interviews, Airs as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, February 9, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business show airing as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, tonight, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV episode #435 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Wellness Solutions Technologies - Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.'s (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO.

2). Mining - Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – Blue Castle Ventures LTD.'s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder, and Hernando Rangel, Safety Coordinator, Con-Pro Industries Canada, LTD.

4). Corporate Law Firm – Anthony L.G., PLLC's interview with Laura Anthony, Founding Partner.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street TV airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ("Avenir"). As a broad-based wellness solutions technology company, Avenir creates and markets wellness consumer products. Nancy explains that the Company changed its name from CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. The new name gives a better representation of the Company's business and wellness products, and the word "Avenir" means the future. The future at Avenir looks excellent, with a new business model focused on fundamentals to ensure growth and product brand name recognition. The Company expects to increase revenues substantially, have a positive operational EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and achieve bottom-line profitability. With newly hired talent, cutting-edge technologies, fifteen (15) patents, more patents pending, clinical studied plant-based products, and celebrity endorsements, Avenir has positioned itself nicely to compete in the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry. Recently, the Company received $20M from selling nine (9) patents and manufacturing to a private entity. Nancy explained that the sale included a DEA license and that money from the deal was going to marketing, operational growth, and cleaning up the Company's balance sheet. The Sera Labs, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary with many health, wellness, and beauty products available to consumers. Avenir looks to increase brand awareness, and Nancy is offering the New to The Street viewers a Discount Coupon Code: VIPTV20; go to www.seralabshealth.com. Products are affordable, and consumer results are more significant than the more expensive competitor products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. - https://www.avenirwellness.com/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, is interviewing Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF). Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a junior-mining natural resource Company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral resource properties. Brodie explains the industry definition of a "Junior Mining" company as a pre-production entity engaged in mineral exploration projects, looking to develop economic mineral resources. Tocvan's Pilar Project, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico, is an advanced-stage exploration project with over 23,000 meters of drilling. The drill results defined a gold oxide zone, and management believes they can develop a heap leach low-cost production project. Going forward, Pilar is working on a bulk-sample project with the expectation that the area can produce gold economically from those mineralized zones. Upon successful results, the Company will move forward with a permitting for a heap leach production facility. The Company's El Picacho Project is an early-stage exploration, twenty times the size of Pilar, with earlier drill results showing gold mineralization at surface depths. The first drill results are exciting at El Picacho, consistent with the Company's goal to unlock new mineralized discoveries. More exploratory drilling will commence on the El Picacho, expecting to find new potential economic grade mineralized zones for future production. With gold prices continuing to move upwardly, Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s two exciting properties, the Pilar Project and El Picacho Project, could become very profitable. The State of Sonora is a mining-friendly area, and Hermosa, the Capital city, has an established market for selling gold. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tocvan Ventures Corp. - https://tocvan.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King interviews David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle"), and Hernando Rangel, Safety Coordinator of Con-Pro Industries Canada, LTD. Blue Castles Ventures provides asset-backed financial products to clients in Canada and other countries. Hernando talks about being a personal client with Blue Castle Ventures. Starting in 2020, Hernando began his relationship with David Rojas and Blue Castle Ventures, which positively changed his and his wife's lives. The financial platform introduced to Hernando has allowed him to overcome the fear of not having enough money. David explains that Hernando is one of many clients that have succeeded with Blue Castle. Traders at Blue Castle are professionals who help many meet their financial goals. Hernando endorsed the financial platform that significantly benefits his financial objectives, and he now looks to capitalize on his current investment holdings and diversify into other investment mediums. David explains more about his Company's ecosystem, which creates financial value for clients, seeks to mitigate investment risks, and looks to make good returns on monies invested. Blue Castle Ventures LTD. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company's operations are in US dollars. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures LTD. - https://bluecastleventures.ca/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Laura Anthony, a corporate and securities attorney from the firm Anthony L.G., PLLC. For over 23 years and as a founding partner, Laura has nationally offered legal services for small to medium size public and private corporations. The firm can assist in all types of business transactions. A going public transaction is a big deal for any company, and Laura explains why and how companies go public. There are several advantages to being public: liquidity, access to capital markets, higher industry valuations, attracting key C-Suite executives, and possibly larger public company takeovers. IPO (Initial Public Offerings), reverse mergers, and direct listings are three ways to go public. Stock option plans are another great reason for being public; they attract the right talent and give employees an ownership stake of a company. The required US SEC financial reporting requirements give investor transparency on a company’s operations which are not available if private. The different ways of going public provide various strategies to access capital markets, offering investors investment strategies. Laura says a successful company needs to execute on its business model, grow revenues and attract the right people regardless of whether an entity is public or private. Good communications, effective investor relations, research firms, and business shows like New to the Street benefit a public company. If you need a seasoned corporate and securities law firm, contact Laura Anthony, Anthony L.G., PLLC. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Anthony L.G., PLLC - https://anthonypllc.com/.

New to the Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Morgan Stanley, a larger financial institution, is fining employees up to $1M for using WhatsApp messenger to communicate with clients. Alain explains that last year the US Government fined financial institutions about $2B for using open-platform communication apps for communicating with clients and sending private financial details. Most likely, the higher an employee status is at Morgan Stanley, the higher the fines. Employees know better than to use a non-secure platform to send and communicate sensitive details amongst themselves and their clients. SekurMessenger is the solution, with a closed-loop encryption product protected through the Company's HeliX Technology platform. The product offers archiving required for a certain period of years for financial institutions to store and save e-communication records. Open platforms like Signal and WhatsApp ask for phone numbers, and hackers use phone numbers as the entry source for cybersecurity breaches on devices. The Company, its employees, and all its products/services focus on a culture of privacy and security. All electronic communications are through the Company's owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland, a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sell data, and has no request for phone numbers. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans. Yearly- subscribers get the first two months free, and with the promo code, a subscriber is saving about 42% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com. "What is your privacy worth?"

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR):



Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. Based on (15) fifteen current patents, the technology offers numerous unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue to create new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide - https://www.avenirwellness.com/.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.:



The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, and on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF)

Tocvan Ventures Corp. ("Tocvan") is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: TCVNF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TOC), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: TV3). The Company is an early-stage natural resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and, if warranted, developing mineral properties. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector. By identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities, the Company's management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value - https://tocvan.com/.

About Law Firm Anthony L.G., PLLC:

Anthony L.G., PLLC is a comprehensive corporate, securities, and business transactional law firm. Their experienced attorneys ensure that all aspects of a client's corporate legal needs are satisfied, whether they are completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, private placement, merger or acquisition or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. The firm's experienced corporate and SEC attorneys team creates and institutes innovative strategic legal plans to solve unique management and ownership issues. They are problem solvers. Whether the client is a small to midsize private or publicly-traded Company, an entrepreneur with distinctive legal needs, or any corporate officer or director in need of broad-scope legal services, the attorneys of Anthony L.G., PLLC adapt to the particular matter at hand and deliver an exceptional work product in a timely fashion, each time, every time - https://anthonypllc.com/.

About Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first Company in the world to have digital assets that have true physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset; these NFTs have an actual painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The Company also has products that emulate financial planning based on NFTs commercialization and stock trading - https://bluecastleventures.ca/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

