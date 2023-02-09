Mace Consult Appoints Priya Jain to Lead New Phase of Growth in the Americas

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mace, the global consultancy and construction business, has announced the appointment of Priya Jain in a newly created role as President for the Americas, building on recent success and programme wins across the United States, Canada and Peru. Priya will lead a team of expert project delivery consultants, responsible for billions of dollars of programs across the region.

The appointment comes as part of a wider move to drive growth and enhance client service across Mace's global consultancy and will enable Mace's experienced teams to leverage best practices and unlock opportunity across North and Latin America.

Priya joins Mace from consultancy firm Atlas, where she served as Chief Growth Officer. Prior to that, she led Atkins' expansion in North America in the role of Senior Vice President for Sales and Strategy - and before that held senior roles within CH2M. Priya will report to Jason Millett, Mace Consult's CEO, and will be a key member of the Consult Board.

Mace's Americas team specialises in corporate real estate and infrastructure consultancy services and supports some of the world's largest brands - including Tiffany, Northern Trust and Walgreens - and infrastructure clients to transform how they deliver their projects and programs.

Building on the business' base in the U.S. property sector, and recent major programme wins in Canada, such as the multi-billion-dollar, decade-long Ontario Go Expansion programme, Priya and her team are going to strengthen Mace's profile in the corporate real estate sector and grow the infrastructure offer across the continent.

She is also going to build on Mace's exceptional global program and project delivery capability as the organisation expands in Latin America. Following two years of successful delivery by Mace's team in Peru, including the construction of 74 schools and 15 hospitals, Mace Consult has won a contract extension this year to continue the vital work on Reconstruction with Changes program in 2023 and is targeting expansion into new countries in the region next year.

Outside of her role at Mace, Priya sits on the advisory board for civil engineering for City College New York and has spoken about the importance of inclusion in the industry at events organised by the National Diversity Council and the Tri-State Diversity Council.

Jason Millett, CEO of Consultancy said:

"We are delighted to have Priya at the helm as we enter this next phase of serving our clients even better through expansion and consolidation in the Americas. This appointment is fully aligned with our vision for a global consult business, driving four primary services across our markets and sectors.

"Our growth strategy in the Americas promises great opportunities and results for our clients, our colleagues and everyone who works with us.

"Priya's proven track record in leading and developing teams and working with private and public sector clients, at both federal and state level, makes her perfectly suited to deliver on these promises."

Priya Jain, Managing Director for the Americas, Consult, said:

"I am delighted to join Mace to serve our existing clients and show our prospects the results they can expect working with our world-class teams. This is an incredibly exciting time for everyone we serve as Mace executes on its 2026 business strategy and priorities. I look forward to working with our teams across the Americas to further grow our offerings, delivery-focussed approach and impact.

"Mace's track record of delivery alongside its commitment and passion to creating real value for clients and communities puts us in a fantastic position to deliver exceptional and transformative projects across the continent."

Contact Information:

David Hendy

Head of Corporate Communications

david.hendy@macegroup.com



