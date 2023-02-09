Global Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Industry Report 2023: Analysis of Mergers & Acquisitions - EVs to Drive Fleet Market Business

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Mergers & Acquisitions in the Global Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines and analyses notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the global leasing and rental market, highlighting the dynamics of major transactions. It profiles various industry players that have taken part in these deals and explores the synergies and future expansion plans of the newly formed entity.
Vehicle leasing solves several challenges associated with organizations' mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual value risk. To concentrate their focus on core products and services, businesses do well to outsource support activities related to mobility, from purchasing new fleet vehicles to remarketing used ones.
Unless an expert team is on the job, each segment in the value chain is vulnerable to challenges such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value.
Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities, in addition to a host of other benefits. The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.
The study also contains a section on CEO (or top administrative officials) perspectives. Other sections cover top industry trends, drivers, and restraints. Using a base year of 2021, the study period is 2018 to 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Findings
- Primary Findings
- Companies that Participated in Top Deals
- Acquisitions Roadmap in the Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Ecosystem
- Primary M&A Deals, Global
- Top Reasons for Global M&A Activity
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regional Comparison of Deals Completed
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships in the Leasing and Rental Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Company Car: Fleet Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
4 Overview of Vehicle Leasing Market
- Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast
- Vehicle Leasing, Key Segments, and Market Participants
- Vehicle Leasing M&A Activities at a Glance
- Vehicle Leasing Future Trends and Opportunities
5 Acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive
- ALD Automotive's Acquisition of LeasePlan
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
6 Acquisition of FleetPool by ALD Automotive
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
7 Acquisition of Gravis Capital Management by ORIX
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
8 Acquisition of Unidas by Localiza
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
9 Acquisition of Bipi by RCI Bank and Services
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
10 Acquisition of Athlon by Arval
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
11 Acquisition of FleetMaster by Cox Automotive
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
12 Acquisition of Dickinson Fleet Services by Cox Automotive
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
13 Acquisition of MobiCare by Cox Automotive
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
14 Wheels and Donlen Merger
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
15 Alphabet and Cartrust Partnership
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
16 Element and Qmerit Partnership
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
17 Chargepoint and WheelsDonlen Partnership
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
18 Element and Enel X Partnership
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
19 Arval and Emil Frey France Partnership
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
20 Overview of Vehicle Subscription Market
- Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast
- Vehicle Subscription, Key Segments, and Market Participants
- Vehicle Subscription M&A Activities at a Glance
- Vehicle Subscription Future Trends and Opportunities
21 Acquisition of Cluno by Cazoo
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
22 Acquisition of BrumBrum by Cazoo
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
23 Acquisition of SMH Fleet Solutions by Cazoo
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
24 Acquisition of Swipcar by Cazoo
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
25 Acquisition of Cazana by Cazoo
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
26 Overview of Vehicle Rental Market
- Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast
- Vehicle Rental, Key Segments, and Market Participants
- Vehicle Rental M&A Activities at a Glance
- Vehicle Rental Future Trends and Opportunities
27 Acquisition of Europcar by Volkswagen AG
- Introduction
- Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook
- Transaction Details
28 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Telematics Solution in Leasing and Rental Industry
- Growth Opportunity 2: EVs to Drive Fleet Market Business
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization to Accelerate Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Business
29 Next Steps
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ALD Automotive
- Alphabet
- Arval
- Athlon
- Bipi
- BrumBrum
- Cartrust
- Cazana
- Cazoo
- Chargepoint
- Cluno
- Cox Automotive
- Dickinson Fleet Services
- Donlen
- Element
- Emil Frey France
- Enel X
- Europcar
- FleetMaster
- FleetPool
- Gravis Capital Management
- LeasePlan
- Localiza
- MobiCare
- ORIX
- Qmerit
- RCI Bank and Services
- SMH Fleet Solutions
- Swipcar
- Unidas
- Volkswagen AG
- Wheels
