Jeff Cook Cares to Donate $5000 to Local Charities at the Stingrays Hockey Game on February 25th

Charleston, SC, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jeff Cook Real Estate team is proud to announce that they will be donating $2,500 each to the Father to Father Charity and the Carolina Children's Charity at the upcoming Stingrays game on February 25th through their Jeff Cook Cares initiative. This donation marks the latest effort from Jeff Cook and his team of real estate professionals to give back to the local community and support organizations that are making a positive impact in their community.

The Father to Father Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting fathers in their role as providers and caregivers for their children. Carolina Children's Charity is a similar organization that provides resources and support to families with children impacted by life-threatening illnesses. The Jeff Cook Real Estate team is honored to support both of these organizations and are excited to join forces with them in their mission to help those in need. The Stingrays game on February 25th starts at 6:05 p.m. and will be an evening of fun and excitement, with the Jeff Cook Real Estate team, their families, and their Charleston area past clients.

The Jeff Cook Cares program is able to make these efforts because of Jeff Cook, his team of agents, and their clients. The team sets aside 1% of company profit to be used specifically for donations and sponsorships. It's easier than ever to give back when you choose to work with Jeff Cook Real Estate. If you or someone you know is looking to buy or sell, reach out to Jeff Cook and his team of real estate professionals. Visit them online at JeffCookRealEstate.com or give them a call at 855-HEY-JEFF.

If you know of a charity or organization in need of sponsorship, send an email to sponsorships@jeffcookrealestate.com

