Europe Cable Management Market Expected to Reach $9.48 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe cable management market generated $5.11 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.48 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.11 Billion Market Size in 2031 $9.48 Billion CAGR 6.45% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, Type, Sales Channel, and Country Drivers Ongoing developments in infrastructure & telecommunication Increase in need for repair & maintenance of the existing technology Benefits offered by cable management such as effective power distribution, enhanced safety, easier customization & communication, low maintenance requirement, reduced deployment time of systems, network reliability, and better performance Opportunities Growth of the IT & telecom & e-commerce sectors Increase in R&D activities for the development of 5G technology Restraints Intense competition among domestic players and fluctuating raw material prices

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly impacted the growth of the Europe cable management market in 2020. This is due to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

The market faced several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of availability of skilled labor and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns, globally.

However, the market has gained momentum with the pandemic situation improving worldwide.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Europe cable management market based on product type, end user, type, sales channel, and country. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product type, the cable conduits segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the Europe cable management market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The cable lugs segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the cable raceways, cable carriers & glands, cable clips, cable junction box, and others segments.

In terms of end user, the construction segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-fourth of the Europe cable management market in 2021. The IT and telecommunication segment, on the other hand, is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.82% through 2031. The report also studies the logistics & transportation, healthcare, energy & utility, manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining industry segments.

Based on type, the metallic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Europe cable management market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the non-metallic segment.

Based on country, the market in the UK was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the Europe cable management market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in France, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.72% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Rest of Europe.

Leading players of the Europe cable management market analyzed in the research include Egrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Thomas and Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd.), Marco Cable Management, Hellermann Tyton, NIEDAX GROUP, Vantrunk International, Panduit, Eaton Corporation, Polypipe, Wienerberger, and Frankische.

The report analyzes these key players of the Europe cable management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Europe cable management market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall Europe cable management market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The Europe cable management market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.





Europe Cable Management Market Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Cable Raceways

Cable Conduits

Cable Carriers & Glands

Cable Clips

Cable Lugs

Cable Junction Box

Others



By End User:



IT and Telecommunication

Logistics and Transportation

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Mining Industry

Construction

Residential

Commercial

By Type:

Metallic

Aluminum

Steel

Non-Metallic

PVC

PE

PP

Others

By Sales Channel:



Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Others

By Country:



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Belgium

Rest of Europe

