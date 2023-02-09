Back Support Pillow Market will surpass US$ 4.96 billion revenues towards the end of 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years: Reveals by Persistence Market Research Study 

New York:, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global back support pillow market was valued at US$ 2.82 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.



The back support pillow market is expanding because of the prolonged time spent by people in front of screens. Increased use of standard chairs at the workplace or at home is also affecting people’s health. Long hours of incorrect posture while sitting on a standard chair increase pressure on the soft tissues, discs, and joints. This leads to an increase in the instances related to back pain, which serves as a favorable factor for the back support pillow market.

Demand for back support pillows is rising because the impact of back pain is beyond working hours as well. Individuals can be prone to sleep disturbances due to back pain. It is quite important to provide support to the lower back because maintaining a correct posture is considered to be burdensome. Since a back support pillow protects the muscles that are surrounded by the spine from being under pressure, it is quite helpful in providing support to the lower back.

In 2020, The White Willow launched its 'work-from-home' range of back support pillows that are carefully designed to settle between the lower back and buttocks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The lumbar back support pillow segment dominated the market with 42.8% share in 2021.

In 2021, memory foam back support pillows accounted for 40.5% of the market share.

Due to a sedentary lifestyle and varied sleeping patterns, which subsequently lead to back pain, the chronic spine and back pain support pillow segment dominated in 2021 with 30.7% market share.

Specialty stores lead the distribution channel category with a market share of 32.9%.

North America topped the list by region with a market share of 42.1% in 2021.

“Increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the rising volume of back and lumbar support products are set to propel the sales of back support pillows across the world,” according to a research study by Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Upper Echelon Products

Coop Home Goods

Xtreme Comforts

Alex Orthopedic Inc.

My Pillow Inc.

C cushion Labs

The white willow

Sleepsia

Core International Products Inc.

Samsonite

SBS Biotech

Qutool

JSB Wellness

The market for back support pillows is fragmented and there are numerous local, emerging, and established manufacturers that exist within the market. Back support pillow manufacturers are expanding by introducing new products that provide an enhanced level of comfort.

In 2022, Sleepsia launched a new range of pillows and other products that included chair pillows in the category of back support pillows. An investment of US$ 2 million was secured from its parent company--Agile Ventures--for the launch.

In February 2022, The White Willow initiated a campaign to promote its products, including back support pillows. The company launched special offers for all individuals holding a valid Citibank credit or debit card issued in India.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the back support pillow market in its latest study. The study presents a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study based on the product is categorized

by usage (basic support pillows, lumbar support pillows, bolster roll pillows, wedge pillows),

(basic support pillows, lumbar support pillows, bolster roll pillows, wedge pillows), by material (memory foam, micro-fiber, water-filled, gel-filled),

(memory foam, micro-fiber, water-filled, gel-filled), by indication (chronic spine and back pain, spondylitis, spinal cord injury, spondylosis, spondylolisthesis),

(chronic spine and back pain, spondylitis, spinal cord injury, spondylosis, spondylolisthesis), by distribution channel (e-Commerce, retail stores, specialty stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets),

(e-Commerce, retail stores, specialty stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets), by across seven important regions of the world ( North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA))

For additional insights on how the growth of the back support pillow market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

