Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin completes a sale and lease back transaction for its warehouse property in Gothenburg, Sweden

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has completed a sale and lease back agreement for its warehouse property in Gothenburg, Sweden. The property came into Leipurin’s ownership via the Kobia acquisition that took place on 1 September 2022. The buyer of the property is Revelop, a Swedish real estate investor.

As a result of the sale and lease back transaction, Aspo recognizes a sales gain of approximately EUR 0.4 million. According to the terms of the agreement, Leipurin leases the property for five years. The transaction is close to cost neutral, as the depreciation expense of the assets owned will be replaced by depreciation and interest expense for the leased assets of similar size.



“Since the acquisition in September, we have actively explored options to sell and lease back Kobia’s properties. This is a great first step and we will continue to survey the market for similar transactions for the remaining real estate in Sweden”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.