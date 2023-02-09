Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental Launches Indoor Air Quality Resource Page

WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental, a leading indoor environmental consulting firm primarily serving Virginia, Maryland, and DC, is proud to announce the release of its new Indoor Air Quality Resources blog. With over 20 years of experience helping home and building owners solve mold problems and other indoor air quality issues, the company wanted to make its wealth of knowledge and expertise more accessible. The new IAQ Resources page provides a defined space for the indoor environmental experts of Madison Taylor to continue educating the public on the importance of indoor air quality care.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air pollution can cause a range of health problems, including headaches, allergies, asthma, respiratory infections, and more. The development of health issues and range of symptoms often depends on the type of indoor air pollutant and the length of exposure. Mold, bacteria, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and asbestos are among the most common of the many indoor air pollutants with serious health consequences if not addressed properly.

"We have worked with thousands of clients suffering from mold sickness due to exposure to microbial contamination in their homes and buildings. They always say it takes them many months of frustration to find a company with the experience to properly inspect their property, identify conditions conducive to mold growth, and offer practical solutions," said John Taylor, owner of Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental, certified indoor environmentalist (CIE) and indoor air quality expert. "I'm excited about this new resource page and the team dedicated to keeping the resources updated. It's another outlet for us to help home and building owners learn more about protecting the health of the people living or working in properties with indoor air quality issues."

The Indoor Air Quality Resource page on the Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental website offers useful information on how to protect homes and buildings from mold, bacteria, VOCs, asbestos, and other indoor air quality issues. The page offers comprehensive infographics and informative blog posts such as "Simple Steps to Improve Indoor Air Quality", "Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Explained by the EPA", and "5 Types of Mold Found in Homes and other Buildings". With a focus on providing practical solutions, the company's team of certified indoor environmental specialists is dedicated to helping clients make informed decisions about their indoor air quality.

For more information on Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental, please visit their website at https://madisontaylorindoorenvironmental.com/.

Contact Information:

John Taylor

Certified Indoor Environmentalist

madisontaylorcompany@gmail.com

(877) 932-4652



Related Images











Image 1: Indoor Air Quality Services





Certified Mold Inspection, Mold Testing, & Mold Remediation Services









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment