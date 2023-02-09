United States Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting Service 2023: Market View, Energy Navigator, & Week-over-Week Brief

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting - Calendar Strips 2023-2026 - United States" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Report employs the analyst's proprietary probabilistic models to present 6-year forward price range forecasts. Energy professionals in the global energy arena rely on the analyst's research notes to improve their economic performance while managing risk.
Gas Pricing Point:
- Algonquin Citygate
- Transco Zone 6
- TETCO M3
- Dominion South Point
- Chicago Citygate
- Houston Ship Channel
- NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures
- NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips
Power Pricing Point:
- NEPOOL
- NYISO
- PJM West
- PJM AD Hub
- NI Hub
- ERCOT Houston
Regions Include:
- New England
- New York City
- Mid-Atlantic
- Midwest - OH
- Midwest - IL
- Houston
- Midcontinent
- Midwest - Rex Zone 3
- Pacific Northwest
Key Topics Covered:
- Market View
- Energy Navigator
- Week-over-Week Brief
- NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures
- NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips
- New England
- New York City
- Mid-Atlantic
- Midwest - OH
- Midwest - IL
- Houston
- Midcontinent
- Midwest - Rex Zone 3
- Pacific Northwest
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w72zii-and-natural?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.