United States Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting Service 2023: Market View, Energy Navigator, & Week-over-Week Brief

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting - Calendar Strips 2023-2026 - United States" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Report employs the analyst's proprietary probabilistic models to present 6-year forward price range forecasts. Energy professionals in the global energy arena rely on the analyst's research notes to improve their economic performance while managing risk.

Gas Pricing Point:

  • Algonquin Citygate
  • Transco Zone 6
  • TETCO M3
  • Dominion South Point
  • Chicago Citygate
  • Houston Ship Channel
  • NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures
  • NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips

Power Pricing Point:

  • NEPOOL
  • NYISO
  • PJM West
  • PJM AD Hub
  • NI Hub
  • ERCOT Houston

Regions Include:

  • New England
  • New York City
  • Mid-Atlantic
  • Midwest - OH
  • Midwest - IL
  • Houston
  • Midcontinent
  • Midwest - Rex Zone 3
  • Pacific Northwest

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market View
  • Energy Navigator
  • Week-over-Week Brief
    • NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures
    • NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips
    • New England
    • New York City
    • Mid-Atlantic
    • Midwest - OH
    • Midwest - IL
    • Houston
    • Midcontinent
    • Midwest - Rex Zone 3
    • Pacific Northwest



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w72zii-and-natural?w=12

