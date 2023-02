United States Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting Service 2023: Market View, Energy Navigator, & Week-over-Week Brief

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Price Range Forecasting - Calendar Strips 2023-2026 - United States" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Power & Natural Gas Weekly Regional Report employs the analyst's proprietary probabilistic models to present 6-year forward price range forecasts. Energy professionals in the global energy arena rely on the analyst's research notes to improve their economic performance while managing risk.

Gas Pricing Point:

Algonquin Citygate

Transco Zone 6

TETCO M3

Dominion South Point

Chicago Citygate

Houston Ship Channel

NYMEX Henry Hub NG Futures

NYMEX NG Winter/Summer Future Strips

Power Pricing Point:

NEPOOL

NYISO

PJM West

PJM AD Hub

NI Hub

ERCOT Houston

Regions Include:

New England

New York City

Mid-Atlantic

Midwest - OH

Midwest - IL

Houston

Midcontinent

Midwest - Rex Zone 3

Pacific Northwest

Key Topics Covered:

Market View

Energy Navigator

