The Worldwide Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Industry is Projected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2030: Increasing Research Reveal Further Complexities to CTC Composition and Behavior

The global market for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Detection & Enrichment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Clinical Relevance of CTCs

CTC Detection - Real-Time 'Liquid Biopsy' Scores Over Surgical Biopsy

Major Challenges in CTC Diagnostics

Need for CTC Enrichment and Popular Methods

CTC Enrichment Techniques

Select Available CTC Detection Technologies

Select CTC Isolation Systems - A Brief Comparison

CTC Identification - Various Approaches

CTC Identification Approaches

List of mRNA Markers for RT-PCR-based Detection of CTCs by Tumor Type

CellSearch SystemT - The First FDA Approved Automated Enrichment/Isolation Technique

Rising Incidence of Cancer - An Opportunity Indicator

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Liquid Biopsy - the New Buzzword in Healthcare

Select Companies Active in Cancer Liquid Biopsy

CTCs for Personalized Cancer Treatment

Microfluidic Chip-based Technologies - A Promising Avenue for Cancer Diagnosis

CTC Microdevices Hog the Limelight

Increasing Research Reveal Further Complexities to CTC Composition and Behavior

EpCAM Glycoprotein - Insufficient for CTC Detection

New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM-Negative CTCs

Physical Property-based Enrichment Technologies Lose Fizz

Evidence in Favor CTC Heterogeneity Gains Strength

CTC Clusters Raise Research Interest

Detection of EMTs Gains Precedence in the Backdrop of Recent Research Findings

Limitations of CTC Technology for Point-of-Care Testing

CTC Technologies Offer an Edge over Imaging Tests for Breast Cancer Prognosis

Limited Biomarkers Utilized In CTC Diagnostics - A Threat to Market Growth?

Select Research Findings in Recent Years

Microfluidic Device with Micro-Hall Sensors Detect CTCs with Higher Sensitivity and Specificity

NBiomics Makes its Contribution to CTC Diagnosis

Researchers at University of Michigan Develop Revolutionary Capture CTCs Method

Dean Flow Fractionation to Overcome Limitations Associated with Conventional Biomarker Analysis

Gold Nanoparticles Help in the Detection of CTCs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



