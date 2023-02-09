Adviser Investments’ Liz Kesselman Named to Forbes’ 2023 List of “Top Women Wealth Advisors” in State

Newton, Massachusetts, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments today announced that Elizabeth Kesselman was awarded the #13 spot on Forbes magazine’s 2023 list of “Top Women Wealth Advisors” in the state of Massachusetts. Kesselman was one of 54 individuals named to the list and one of just a few independent advisers to receive the recognition.

“Liz is a highly regarded leader in our firm and a longtime example of the personalized client service that is a bedrock of our business,” said Mario Ramos , CEO of Adviser. “This well-earned recognition only adds to her long list of accomplishments.”

Kesselman was also named to Forbes’ list of “Top Women Wealth Advisors” in 2020 and 2022.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes again this year, especially as one of just a few individuals from independent RIAs,” Kesselman commented. “I’m privileged to work with incredible clients and a talented team of professionals here at Adviser.”

Kesselman joined Adviser, which currently manages over $8 billion in assets, as part of the firm’s acquisition of Kobren Insight Management (KIM) in 2011. Prior to joining KIM, she held the positions of vice president for Fisher Investments and regional vice president for Pioneer Investment Management.

The 2023 ranking of the Forbes “Top Women Wealth Advisors” is based on a robust set of metrics including interviews with peers, client retention, industry experience and assets under management. Overall, 10,250 advisers were considered nationally and 1,697 were recognized, including 54 from Massachusetts.

About Adviser

Adviser Investments is a full-service, $8 billion wealth management firm offering financial, estate, and tax planning, investment management, managed individual bond portfolios, and 401(k) advisory services. We’ve been helping individuals, trusts, institutions and foundations since 1994, and we have thousands of clients across the country. We take pride in offering truly tailored wealth management and being The Adviser You Can Talk To.



Disclosures

The 2023 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State selection process was conducted by SHOOK research. Candidates were evaluated through an algorithm based on the individual’s revenue production for their firm, client retention data, assets under management by the individual/individual’s team, review of the individual’s compliance record, fee structure, breadth of services offered, professional credentials, years of service, community involvement and an interview (telephone or in-person) with the award evaluators. Minimum eligibility criteria included: (1) at least seven years as a financial adviser; (2) working for current firm for at least one year; (3) individual is recommended by her firm; (4) completion of an online survey; (5) business that is conducted with individuals is evaluated; and (6) an acceptable compliance record as determined by the award’s evaluators. 38,314 nominations were received (10,250 women). 22,106 nominations resulted in nominees being invited to complete the survey and partake in an interview. 1,697 nominees were named to the list, out of which 54 professionals were named to the Massachusetts list. The award does not consider portfolio performance. Inclusion on the list of Top Women Wealth Advisors does not mean that the individual does not have any negative history on their regulatory compliance record. The award is not indicative of client experience or future investment performance. Adviser Investments did not pay a fee to participate in this award. For more information on this award—including eligibility and evaluation criteria, information on the algorithm used to compare and rank participants, and compliance record review methodology—visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/?sh=31247e9b1d11 .



For additional information on awards and recognition received by Adviser Investments, visit Adviser Investments—Awards & Recognitions .

