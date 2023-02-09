Agilent Technologies Selects Turner to Build $725 Million Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in Frederick, Colorado

Facility will support Agilent’s mission to accelerate the production of oligonucleotide therapeutics that provide care to people facing a broad range of diseases.



DENVER, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turner Construction Company is pleased to announce that Agilent Technologies selected the company to build a $725 million facility to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in Frederick, Colorado.

The 200,000 square foot project increases Agilent’s capacity to meet demand for the company’s synthetic oligonucleotides, which help treat cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other rare diseases. The project will be built in accordance with Process Safety Management (PSM) standards.

“It is great to be part of project that will improve the care available for people that are facing a wide range of healthcare challenges,” said Scott Bustos, Vice President and General Manager of Turner Construction Company. Scott continued, “I thank Agilent for their trust in the technical expertise of our people and for their investment in the Frederick, Colorado, community that will have such a broad and positive impact on society.”

The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

