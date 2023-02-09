Driving Growth of Vaginal Antifungals Market by Increasing Prevalence of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis: Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vaginal Antifungals Market was valued at US$ 1 billion in 2021, according to Persistence Market Research’s most recent industry report, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).



The market is being driven by the development of new antifungal medications, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across the world. Market players are competing with one another for approvals to manufacture antifungals by submitting new drug applications (NDAs) to regulatory authorities.

Vulvovaginal candidiasis can have a negative impact on a woman's quality of life. There are no published estimates of the lifetime prevalence of the disease. After bacterial vaginosis, fungal infections in the vulvovaginal environment are the second most common cause of inflammation. The most common pathogen is candida albicans, also known as C. albicans, which is present in 85% to 90% of the cases.

According to a report from Diagnosis and Treatment for Women's Health (2021), 75% of women will encounter vulvovaginal candidiasis (VCC) at least once in their lives, and 40% to 50% of these women will have additional episodes.



Treatment options include antifungal pessaries and single- or double-dose oral therapies with fluconazole or itraconazole. Several topical azoles, many of which are generic, are offered for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis in a single episode. The public-private partnership arrangements in the pharmaceutical sector for the discovery of innovative therapies are anticipated to provide the market with enormous growth opportunities. In addition, an increasing number of patients with nosocomial infections, hospital-acquired illnesses, and infectious diseases are expected to fuel the expansion of the market throughout the course of the projection period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Clotrimazole drugs held a market share of 33% in 2021 as the most common drug of choice to address vaginal thrush.

The oral route of administration held a market value share of 57.2% in 2021 since oral formulations are more effective, easier to administer, and pose greater treatment compliance than topical formulations.

Retail pharmacies are a dominant segment in terms of distribution channel and accounted for a market share of 39.1% in 2021.

North America is the leading regional market with a share of 36.1% in 2021.

According to an analyst from Persistence Market Research, “The market for vaginal antifungals will grow as a result of increasing hospital-acquired infections, expanding healthcare reimbursement reforms, and the introduction of novel therapeutics.”

Market Competition

To increase their market share, major market players are engaging in a variety of strategic measures, including geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Companies are also focusing on obtaining approval for new products to meet unmet needs.

Key developments include:

Ibrexafungerp, a new drug by Scynexis for vaginal yeast infections, received FDA approval in June 2021.

The first drug for recurrent vaginal candidiasis (chronic yeast infection), VIVJOATM (oteseconazole), was approved by the FDA in April 2022.

Do You Want More Insights?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the vaginal antifungals market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The study provides compelling insights on the vaginal antifungals market segment based on drugs (fluconazole, nystatin, flucytosine, clotrimazole, ketoconazole, terbinafine, others), the route of administration (oral, topical), and distribution channels (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

